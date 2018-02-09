 »   »   » Gayatri Movie Review: Tests Your Patience

Upside & Downside

Upside



Mohan Babu's Stellar Performance

Few Dialogues



Downside



Mediocre Screenplay Treatment

Slow Narrative

1990's Story







Performances - Mohan Babu

Manchu Mohan Babu once again proves as to why he is referred as the Dialogue King of Tollywood. His delivery, expressions and performance marks authority on the legendary actor's acting skills and supremacy. His negative shade characterization grabs the attention of the audience.



Performances - Manchu Vishnu, Shriya Saran & Others

Manchu Vishnu is good in his limited role while Shriya Saran adds one additional name to the star cast without adding huge value quotient to the movie.



Performances from Kota Srinivas Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam and Ali give a little extra push to the movie.







Technical Aspects

Gayatri is a simple movie with a decent level of production value. S Thaman's fails to impress with his songs and background music as they do not seem to gel well with the movie. The cinematography work from Sarvesh Murari is on the brighter side.



The dialogues doesn't quite engage the audience and the screenplay falls flat and gets way too predictable. As the sequences unfold, the movie starts testing the patience level of audience.

