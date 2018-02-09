 »   »   » Inttelligent Movie Review: Sai Dharam Tej Is The Saving Grace Of This Movie

Upside

Sai Dharam Tej's Performance

S. Thaman's Music

Certain Commercial Elements for Mass

Few Comedy Sequences















Downside

Predictable Storyline

Clichéd Screenplay

Chamak Chamak Remixed Song



Performances

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is energetic and has rendered his usual best. He is indeed a good actor and is stuffed with sufficient potential to scale himself up in the industry only if he concentrates more on script selection. Lavanya Tripathi is appealing and her chemistry with Tej is eye-soothing.



Ashish Vidhyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Dev Gill and Prudhvi Raj have done justice to their roles.







Technical Aspects

The production values of Inttelligent, music by S Thaman and the choreography receives thumbs up from the audience. However, the dialogues tend to go a bit overboard though it is seen catering to the B & C centre audiences while the direction from VV Vinayak doesn't amuse the crowd much.



VV Vinayak, who had once churned out sensational blockbusters during his hey days, now seem to have lost the sheen and Inttelligent is a testimonial of the same.

Reprisal of Chiranjeevi's yesteryear blockbuster song, Chamak Chamak is a total let down, though was aimed to entertain the Mega fans. It would always be better to leave some classics untouched than spoil them in the name of tribute.



Screenplay treatment with a couple of references of the Mega Brothers, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, would offer some respite to the Mega fans to whistle and Cheer about.







Final Verdict

One gets a feel that an extra ‘T' in the movie's title is an unwanted insertion and so are many scenes in the movie. Can skip the engagement unless you are not a hardcore fan of Mega family or mass entertainers.

