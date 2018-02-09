 »   »   » Inttelligent Movie Review: Sai Dharam Tej Is The Saving Grace Of This Movie

Based on the real life of a gang called Snake Gang, in Hyderabad, during the period of 2011-2016, this Sai Dharam Tej starrer flick has hit screens today. Touted to be a commercial potboiler, Inttelligent is said to enthral the B & C audiences. Let us check whether the movie is packed with sufficient entertaining elements for the audience and fans.
Actors: Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Dev Gill, Prudhvi Raj
Directed By: VV Vinayak
Music: S. Thaman
Cinematography: SV Vishweshwar
Producer: C Kalyan
Banner: CK Entertainments
Story
The plot circles around a young software professional, Teja (Sai Dharam Tej), who leads a happy life with a successful career. Time leads him to lock horns with the antagonist and the movie from then on runs majorly on the cat-mouse race concept. It is from this point as to how the protagonist dethrones the antagonist in an Inttelligent manner forms the rest of the flick.
Upside
Sai Dharam Tej's Performance
S. Thaman's Music
Certain Commercial Elements for Mass
Few Comedy Sequences
Downside
Predictable Storyline
Clichéd Screenplay
Chamak Chamak Remixed Song
Performances
Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is energetic and has rendered his usual best. He is indeed a good actor and is stuffed with sufficient potential to scale himself up in the industry only if he concentrates more on script selection. Lavanya Tripathi is appealing and her chemistry with Tej is eye-soothing.
Ashish Vidhyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, Dev Gill and Prudhvi Raj have done justice to their roles.
Technical Aspects
The production values of Inttelligent, music by S Thaman and the choreography receives thumbs up from the audience. However, the dialogues tend to go a bit overboard though it is seen catering to the B & C centre audiences while the direction from VV Vinayak doesn't amuse the crowd much.
VV Vinayak, who had once churned out sensational blockbusters during his hey days, now seem to have lost the sheen and Inttelligent is a testimonial of the same.
Reprisal of Chiranjeevi's yesteryear blockbuster song, Chamak Chamak is a total let down, though was aimed to entertain the Mega fans. It would always be better to leave some classics untouched than spoil them in the name of tribute.
Screenplay treatment with a couple of references of the Mega Brothers, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, would offer some respite to the Mega fans to whistle and Cheer about.
Final Verdict
One gets a feel that an extra ‘T' in the movie's title is an unwanted insertion and so are many scenes in the movie. Can skip the engagement unless you are not a hardcore fan of Mega family or mass entertainers.