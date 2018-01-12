 »   »   » Jai Simha Movie Review: A Gratifying Movie For Balakrishna Fans

One more movie enters the Sankranthi race today, Jan 12. He is deemed as the man of Sankranthi as he boasts of more hits than anyone on this joyous festive occasion. The action-packed flick of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha has hit screens and, let's find out whether the movie makes it a good watch for the audience over the weekend.
Actors: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi, Haripriya, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Murali Mohan, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Prabhakar
Director: KS Ravikumar
Producer: C Kalyan
Music: Chiranthan Bhatt
Banner: CK Entertainments
Cinematography: C Ram Prasad
Jai Simha Story
Narasimha (Balakrishna) keeps shifting his base from one place to another in order to keep away from the violence for the sake of his son. He shifts places and finally holds his ground at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. He works with Murali Mohan and seem to lead a comfortable life where a small trouble hits them.
Trouble comes in the form of a local ASP who lock horns with Narasimha for certain issues and over the period of time, ASP's son gets kidnapped who will be rescued by Narasimha.
There comes a small shocker in the form of Gowri (Nayanthara) who will be laterally connected to the scene. Who is Gowri? How is she related to Narasimha? Who is Narasimha's son? All these form the rest of the plot.
Upside
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Songs and Background Music
Interval Block
Downside
Pale Comedy Scenes
Outdated Screenwriting & Making
Climax
Performances
Nandamuri Balakrishna is all over the screen and looks very energetic as usual. He is terrific in action blocks and captivates attention with his usual sway of dialogue delivery.
Nayanthara is gorgeous and has a meaty role than the other female leads in the movie. Haripriya and Natasha Doshi fail to impress.
JP Reddy is wasted, while the comedy tracks by Brahmandam fails to tickle the funny bone as they seem to be written more for Tamil comedians.
Prakash Raj is good in his pivotal role while the other cast are adequate.
Technical Aspects
One of the major takeaways of the movie is the songs, the music director, Chiranthan Bhatt manages to impress one and all with his appealing songs and background music.
Story and dialogues by Ratnam are not too commendable as he seemed to have taken the safe bet of just catering services to the masses, especially to Balakrishna's fans.
KS Ravikumar's story and screenplay are good for Balakrishna's fans but seem to be old fashioned for the contemporary age. Cinematography is adequate while editing is choppy. Production values are rich by C. Kalyan.