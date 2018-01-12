 »   »   » Jai Simha Movie Review: A Gratifying Movie For Balakrishna Fans

Jai Simha Movie Review: A Gratifying Movie For Balakrishna Fans

By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Rating:
2.5/5

One more movie enters the Sankranthi race today, Jan 12. He is deemed as the man of Sankranthi as he boasts of more hits than anyone on this joyous festive occasion. The action-packed flick of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha has hit screens and, let's find out whether the movie makes it a good watch for the audience over the weekend.

Actors: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi, Haripriya, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Murali Mohan, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Prabhakar
Director: KS Ravikumar
Producer: C Kalyan
Music: Chiranthan Bhatt
Banner: CK Entertainments
Cinematography: C Ram Prasad

jai-simha-movie-review-plot-story-a-gratifying-movie-for-balakrishna-fans

Jai Simha Story

Narasimha (Balakrishna) keeps shifting his base from one place to another in order to keep away from the violence for the sake of his son. He shifts places and finally holds his ground at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. He works with Murali Mohan and seem to lead a comfortable life where a small trouble hits them.

Trouble comes in the form of a local ASP who lock horns with Narasimha for certain issues and over the period of time, ASP's son gets kidnapped who will be rescued by Narasimha.

There comes a small shocker in the form of Gowri (Nayanthara) who will be laterally connected to the scene. Who is Gowri? How is she related to Narasimha? Who is Narasimha's son? All these form the rest of the plot.

Upside

Upside

Nandamuri Balakrishna
Songs and Background Music
Interval Block

Downside

Pale Comedy Scenes
Outdated Screenwriting & Making
Climax

Performances

Performances

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all over the screen and looks very energetic as usual. He is terrific in action blocks and captivates attention with his usual sway of dialogue delivery.

Nayanthara is gorgeous and has a meaty role than the other female leads in the movie. Haripriya and Natasha Doshi fail to impress.

JP Reddy is wasted, while the comedy tracks by Brahmandam fails to tickle the funny bone as they seem to be written more for Tamil comedians.

Prakash Raj is good in his pivotal role while the other cast are adequate.

Technical Aspects

Technical Aspects

One of the major takeaways of the movie is the songs, the music director, Chiranthan Bhatt manages to impress one and all with his appealing songs and background music.

Story and dialogues by Ratnam are not too commendable as he seemed to have taken the safe bet of just catering services to the masses, especially to Balakrishna's fans.

KS Ravikumar's story and screenplay are good for Balakrishna's fans but seem to be old fashioned for the contemporary age. Cinematography is adequate while editing is choppy. Production values are rich by C. Kalyan.

Final Verdict

Final Verdict

The movie is a gratifying ride for Balakrishna's fans who would enjoy throughout with his antics while the same is touch and go for normal movie lovers.

Read more about: jai simha, balakrishna
Story first published: Friday, January 12, 2018, 12:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat