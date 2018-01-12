 »   »   » Jai Simha Movie Review: A Gratifying Movie For Balakrishna Fans

Rating: 2.5 /5

One more movie enters the Sankranthi race today, Jan 12. He is deemed as the man of Sankranthi as he boasts of more hits than anyone on this joyous festive occasion. The action-packed flick of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jai Simha has hit screens and, let's find out whether the movie makes it a good watch for the audience over the weekend.

Actors: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi, Haripriya, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Murali Mohan, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Prabhakar

Director: KS Ravikumar

Producer: C Kalyan

Music: Chiranthan Bhatt

Banner: CK Entertainments

Cinematography: C Ram Prasad

Jai Simha Story



Narasimha (Balakrishna) keeps shifting his base from one place to another in order to keep away from the violence for the sake of his son. He shifts places and finally holds his ground at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. He works with Murali Mohan and seem to lead a comfortable life where a small trouble hits them.

Trouble comes in the form of a local ASP who lock horns with Narasimha for certain issues and over the period of time, ASP's son gets kidnapped who will be rescued by Narasimha.

There comes a small shocker in the form of Gowri (Nayanthara) who will be laterally connected to the scene. Who is Gowri? How is she related to Narasimha? Who is Narasimha's son? All these form the rest of the plot.