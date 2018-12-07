 »   »   »  Kavacham Review: An Ordinary And Predictable Thriller

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mehreen Director: Sreenivas Mamilla

Last year, the young heartthrob Bellamkonda Sreenivas became the talk of the town when Jaya Janaki Nayaka opened to a decent response at the box office and emerged as a moderate success. The family drama also featured Rakul Preet in the lead and clicked with the critics as well. However, Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next release Saakshyam did not quite live up to the expectations. Now, the young man is back with his latest release Saakshyam which hit the screens today(December 7, 2018).

Directed by Sreenivas Mamilla, Kavacham is a thriller that revolves around a young cop who finds himself in an unexpected situation after meeting a young lady. Incidentally, the woman in question has a past of her own and is on the run from goons. The rest of the plot revolves around how he solves the subsequent puzzles.

The storyline has a 'seen it before' feel and fails to offer anything new or fresh. The problem is magnified because of some ordinary writing, The screenplay is predictable and even outdated. The mother-son track, for example, has been a staple of such films from the 1970s and it really does not add any value to Kavacham. The action scenes too a run of the mill stuff and becomes a tad boring beyond a point.

To make matters worse, most of the characters lack depth and this makes it difficult for the fans to connect with Kavacham. Some of the dialogues are good but really are not able to save the film.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has essayed his role with utmost sincerity and managed to make an impact. The performance, however, could have been a lot more impactful had the screenplay been better. Neil Nitin Mukesh is decent even though his character is a bit cliched. Ajay and Harshvardhan are underutilised. As such, they are not able to make much of an impact.

Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning and ups the star quotient of the film. Unfortunately, as the main focus is on Bellamkonda Sreenivas', she is not able to make much of an impact.

Mehreen is decent and would have made a stronger impact had the character been stronger.

The cinematography is good and enhances the film's visual impact. The music could have been better. However, the background score is good.

All in all, Kavacham is an ordinary film that does not really have much to offer. Kavacham had the potential to be a good thriller but it fails to meet the expectations.