 »   »   » Kirrak Party Movie Review: A Good Summer Treat!

Year 2018 has been hugely positive for Nikhil with his previous flick, Chalo, scoring big time at the box office. The first big release of the summer, Kirrak Party is an official remake of Sandalwood's last year blockbuster, Kirik Party. The movie is said to consist of a wholesome package of fun, friendship, laughter, romance, sentiment and loads of emotions.
Though it is pretty sure that Kirrak Party would swoon the younger audience, one needs to check out whether the same attracts the general audience as well.
Actors: Nikhil Siddarth, Simran Pareenja, Samyuktha Hedge, Rakendu Mouli, Viva Raghav, Brahmaji, Hanumanthe Gowda, Raghu Karumanchi
Directed By: Sharan Koppisetty
Music: B. Ajaneesh Lokanath
Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara
Banner: AK Entertainments
Cinematography: Advaitha Gurumurthy
Story
Krishna (Nikhil) along with his friends, is the leader of a Junior Batch in Engineering College which involves typical scenes of unlimited fun, clash between seniors' vs juniors etc. As expected, the heroine steps into the scene with Meera (Simran) joining the college and Krishna falling for her. What happens rest has been narrated in Kirrak Party.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Fun-filled moments
Songs
Engaging screenplay
Downside
Hero's inconsistent characterization
Routine comedy
Performances
Nikhil Siddarth is clearly showing great signs of improvement. He is indeed evolving as an actor and Kirrak Party, offering him with 2 different shades of role variations has upped his chances of versatility.
Simran is good in her limited role and Samyuktha is energetic and bubbly. However, one wishes more screen space to either one of them or both the heroines, as they appear and vanish for a brief period.
Brahmaji appears cool and is a good fit while Kannada actor Hanumanthe Gowda too, scores well. The young guns who have acted as Nikhil's friends are equally good and have contributed good amount of entertainment quotient in the first half.
Technical Aspects
This remake stays pretty faithful to the original flick and hence, both the screenwriter and the director have not pulled in a lot of trouble. The duo however, have done justice to their respective jobs.
Dialogues by Sudheer Varma is OK as the comedy track isn't convincing overall. Advaitha's cinematography is captivating while the tunes are reused from the original which was composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath.
Final Verdict
A good summer treat. Watch and relive your college days.