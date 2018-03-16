 »   »   » Kirrak Party Movie Review: A Good Summer Treat!

Story

Krishna (Nikhil) along with his friends, is the leader of a Junior Batch in Engineering College which involves typical scenes of unlimited fun, clash between seniors' vs juniors etc. As expected, the heroine steps into the scene with Meera (Simran) joining the college and Krishna falling for her. What happens rest has been narrated in Kirrak Party.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Fun-filled moments

Songs

Engaging screenplay



Downside



Hero's inconsistent characterization

Routine comedy







Performances

Nikhil Siddarth is clearly showing great signs of improvement. He is indeed evolving as an actor and Kirrak Party, offering him with 2 different shades of role variations has upped his chances of versatility.



Simran is good in her limited role and Samyuktha is energetic and bubbly. However, one wishes more screen space to either one of them or both the heroines, as they appear and vanish for a brief period.



Brahmaji appears cool and is a good fit while Kannada actor Hanumanthe Gowda too, scores well. The young guns who have acted as Nikhil's friends are equally good and have contributed good amount of entertainment quotient in the first half.



Technical Aspects

This remake stays pretty faithful to the original flick and hence, both the screenwriter and the director have not pulled in a lot of trouble. The duo however, have done justice to their respective jobs.



Dialogues by Sudheer Varma is OK as the comedy track isn't convincing overall. Advaitha's cinematography is captivating while the tunes are reused from the original which was composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath.





