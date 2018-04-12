 »   »   » Krishnarjuna Yuddham Review: Keep Your Expectations Low!

Related Articles
After scoring distinction with MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) despite mixed reviews from the critics, and hitting the bull’s eye as a producer with Awe, Natural Star Nani is all set to entertain people with his dual role through Krishnarjuna Yuddham.
Krishnarjuna Yuddham would be Nani’s biggest ever commercial release, both in the domestic and international circuit. With over 175 locations facilitating the premieres in USA, Nani could well be setting yet another premier’s record surpassing his previous best.
Let’s check out what the flick has in store to offer the audience this summer.
Actors: Nani, Anupama Parameshwaran, Rukshar Dhillon, Brahmaji, Ravi Awana
Music: Hip Hop Tamizha
Producer: Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi
Banner: Shine Screens
Cinematography: Karthik Ghattamaneni
Directed By: Merlapaka Gandhi
Story
The movie runs in two different places with Arjun Jayaprakash (Nani) introduced as a rockstar in Prague and Krishna (Nani) as a village simpleton, hailing from Chittor. The plot shuffles between Arjun & Krishna where Arjun, a Casanova, constantly tries to woo Subbalakshmi (Anupama Parameswaran) while Krishna is in quest of finding an ideal girl for marriage and he happens to meet Riya (Rukshar Dhillon).
A young girl gets abducted in Hyderabad and that forms the serious side of the plot assuring of a woman trafficking subject. How are the lead characters involved with the crux of trafficking? What are the issues encountered by them?
Upside & Downside
Upside
Nani's Performance as Krishna
Racy 1st Half
Anupama's Gorgeous Appeal
Simple yet Decent Interval Twist
Downside
Average Second Half
Mediocre Music
Routine Climax
Performances
Natural Star Nani is known to be one terrific performer with his top rated expressions and body language. He does shine as a village guy with his spot on diction and effortless body language, but doesn't quite hit the mark as Arjun. He is not suave and doesn't carry the required attitude to be a Rock Star.
Anupama Parameshwaran is gorgeous and impresses the younger lot of audience while Rukshar Dhillon is ok.
Brahmaji's comedy along with fellow actors have worked out well and offers a relief for the flick.
Technical Aspects
The overall Story and the screen writing in the second half pulls the movie down from being an entertaining package. The first half offers good entertainment with the backing of a racy screenplay but fails to hold the momentum when the movie progresses to the latter half. The movie misses certain core level logics which may not go well with the audiences. Director Merlapaka Gandhi could have been more careful in his writing and execution.
Cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni is one of the major takeaways of Krishnarjuna Yuddham. His composition of shots, both in Europe's exotic locales and Chittor's native backdrop.
Much was expected from Hip Hop Tamizha Aadi after his splendid Telugu Debut with Dhruva. Apart from a couple of songs, there seems to be no catch from him in the movie.
Editing is adequate while the production values are on the positive side.
Final Verdict
Watch it if you like Nani but by lowering down your expectations.
