Lover Review: It Doesn't Offer Anything Exquisite!

Mayur Javali
    Anish Krishna's romantic tale, Lover, starring Raj Tarun and Gayatri Suresh appears to be an offbeat love tale bankrolled by the passionate producer, Dil Raju. Raj Tarun had his last hit in the form of Kumari 21F and it has just been a string of flops or average outings for the young actor post that.

    Teaming up with Dil Raju should change the fortunes for Raj Tarun but, the producer is maintaining a low key profile in terms of promotions and even the trailer of Lover doesn't seem to be offering anything substantial or new to the audience.

    Lover is all about Raj, a custom bike mechanic who falls in love with Charitha, a nurse at a certain hospital. After some persuasion, Charitha reciprocates love towards Raj. In the meantime, Charitha suspects some foul play in her hospital. She notices that a patient is missing from the hospital and things get murkier. She is in danger of being killed and will be saved by Raj. The motive, crux of the story and scene building form the rest of the plot.

    There seems to be nothing new in the storyline as it appears to be a passable routine movie without any excitement or surprise turns in the overall proceedings. Though both Raj Tarun, Gayatri Suresh and Riddhi Kumar have rendered justice to their roles, it doesn't seem to have leveraged their potential to the best level.

    Sachin Khandekar as a billionaire and Ajay as his trusted aid, contribute to the movie with their adequate performances. Rajeev Kanakala's characterization gains importance to an extent in the second half.

    The rom-com movie offers a bit of comedy throughout the journey as almost every character comes with a tinge of comedy and are quite successful in some scenes. The pre-interval block marks the stamp of a predictability and the screenplay falls flat later.

    Cinematography is one of the positives of the movie as the locales captured in Kerala through the lens of Sameer Reddy are exquisite. The framing gives a soothing feel to the eyes of the audience while the music is passable.

    Director Anish Krishna's writing and execution appear to be mundane at most places and it has nothing new to offer. The climax portion has been driven well by him and the rest falls flat when seen as an overall package.

    Barring certain comedy scenes and some light-hearted sequences here and there, Lover doesn't seem to be offering anything exquisite.

    Saturday, July 21, 2018
