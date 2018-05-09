 »   »   » Mahanati Review: Keerthy Suresh Excels In This Befitting Tribute To Mahanati Savitri!

Story

There is really nothing much to discuss about the storyline as it's a transparent and faithful biopic on the yesteryear legendary actress and the plot is known to the audiences beforehand. Mahanati starts with a suicide attempt by Savitri (Keerthi Suresh) who slips into a coma. Madhuravani (Samantha) and Vijay Anthony (Vijay Deverkonda), journalists at Prajavani daily, gets on to the job of covering the life story of Savitri.

Flashback portion begins! Savitri's initial entry into the industry, rise to stardom-superstardom, her midlife struggles and eventually, her downfall in both personal and professional lives. All these bits are packaged in a superior product called Savitri.

Upside & Downside

Upside

Keerthi Suresh's stellar performance

Performances by all leading cast

Make-over by the styling artist

Screen treatment

Downside

Run-time (not a major concern)

Minor glitches here and there (can be ignored)

Performances

Post watching the drama, one would be under the impression that there could have been no other better actor apart from Keerthi Suresh, to play Savitri on-screen. She looks perfect, her expressions and body language are immaculate to such an extent that the audiences would laugh, cry, fall in love and express all sorts of possible emotions while watching her perform. Indeed, she has lived as the character.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha share the maximum screen space as a couple than anyone in the movie and have rendered their best. Samantha's performance during the fag end of the flick renders a perfect finish.

Dulquer Salmaan, as Gemini Ganesan, is fantastic as an actor and it requires guts to portray a character with a thin line of grey shade. Especially for the fact that DQ is an already established star in the industry. A good debut for the Malayalam heartthrob in the Telugu Cinema.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who has played KV Reddy on-screen is convincing while legendary actor, Manchu Mohan Babu as the great SV Ranga Rao is fabulous. His makeover, diction and performance reminds the audiences, especially the older generation, of the latter actor.

It is indeed a delight to watch Akkineni Naga Chaitanya reprising the role of his star grandfather, Akkineni Nageswar Rao, for a small bit.

Technical Aspects

The art department commands a huge round of applause and appreciation for their terrific and near-to-perfect recreation of sets ranging from 1940s, 50s and 60s. Mahanati takes audience to said eras and thanks to the said unit for the recreation.

Cinematography by Dani is yet another highlight as the colour grading has been rendered in the most exceptional manner, since the movie runs in different periods. Being a non-Indian, it would have indeed been quite a task to communicate and coordinate with the work, but it's his passion and dedication which has resulted in the superior output.

The make-up artist/team deserves a special mention for turning the present generation actors to almost yesteryear actors. These makeovers along with the actors' performances have just travelled hand-in-hand in the flick and stands as one of major takeaways.

Vyjayanthi Movies have splurged quite some money on this visual extravaganza and probably were in no mood for compromise, which has resulted in a superior product.

It is director Nag Ashwin, who walks out with major honours along with Keerthi Suresh. His vision, screen writing and treatment have been flawless. It so appears that Nag has not just collected the artifacts from various sources for the execution of the movie, but instead has time-travelled to the said era and lived with all the characters to make this biopic. Such is the output level which stands as a testimonial to Nag Ashwin's work.