 »   »   » Mahanati Review: Keerthy Suresh Excels In This Befitting Tribute To Mahanati Savitri!

Related Articles
- Mahanati: Dulquer Salmaan Has Now Earned A Big Fan In The Form Of SS Rajamouli!
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Overwhelmed And Grateful For The Wonderful Responses For Mahanati!
- Baahubali Storms China BO While Mahanati Is All Set To Take Over Domestic BO
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Enchanting In His Retro Look For Mahanati!
- Mahanati Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni Grace The Event
- Tollywood On A Biopic Spree!
- Here Is A Glimpse Of Dulquer Salmaan's Mahanati Look!
- Dulquer Salmaan's Gemini Ganesan Look Is Out!
- Gang Pre-release Event Highlights
- Thaana Serndha Kootam To Release For Pongal!
- WOW! Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly Bag The Best Actor Titles!
- Mollywood Retake: What If Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam Is Remade In Malayalam?
Savitri is not just a name, but a brand for various reasons. Recreating the magic of Savitri on screen once again, is never an easy job and the team of Mahanati, are trying to attempt the same. Will they come out successful like Savitri's early phase of her career or encounter a different result like her second half?
Mahanati carries an ensemble cast with terrific technicians associated with the movie.
Actors: Keerthi Suresh, Dulquer Salman, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Mohan Babu (Guest Appearance), Rajendra Prasad, Bhanupriya, Prakash Raj, Malavika Nair, Shalini Pandey, Tanikella Bharani, Naha Chaitanya, Sandeep Vanga
Directed By: Nag Ashwin
Producers: C. Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt & Priyanka Dutt
Banner: Vyjayanthi Movies & Swapna Cinema
Music: Mickey J Meyer
Cinematography: Dani Sanchez-Lopez
Story
There is really nothing much to discuss about the storyline as it's a transparent and faithful biopic on the yesteryear legendary actress and the plot is known to the audiences beforehand. Mahanati starts with a suicide attempt by Savitri (Keerthi Suresh) who slips into a coma. Madhuravani (Samantha) and Vijay Anthony (Vijay Deverkonda), journalists at Prajavani daily, gets on to the job of covering the life story of Savitri.
Flashback portion begins! Savitri's initial entry into the industry, rise to stardom-superstardom, her midlife struggles and eventually, her downfall in both personal and professional lives. All these bits are packaged in a superior product called Savitri.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Keerthi Suresh's stellar performance
Performances by all leading cast
Make-over by the styling artist
Screen treatment
Downside
Run-time (not a major concern)
Minor glitches here and there (can be ignored)
Performances
Post watching the drama, one would be under the impression that there could have been no other better actor apart from Keerthi Suresh, to play Savitri on-screen. She looks perfect, her expressions and body language are immaculate to such an extent that the audiences would laugh, cry, fall in love and express all sorts of possible emotions while watching her perform. Indeed, she has lived as the character.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha share the maximum screen space as a couple than anyone in the movie and have rendered their best. Samantha's performance during the fag end of the flick renders a perfect finish.
Dulquer Salmaan, as Gemini Ganesan, is fantastic as an actor and it requires guts to portray a character with a thin line of grey shade. Especially for the fact that DQ is an already established star in the industry. A good debut for the Malayalam heartthrob in the Telugu Cinema.
Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who has played KV Reddy on-screen is convincing while legendary actor, Manchu Mohan Babu as the great SV Ranga Rao is fabulous. His makeover, diction and performance reminds the audiences, especially the older generation, of the latter actor.
It is indeed a delight to watch Akkineni Naga Chaitanya reprising the role of his star grandfather, Akkineni Nageswar Rao, for a small bit.
Technical Aspects
The art department commands a huge round of applause and appreciation for their terrific and near-to-perfect recreation of sets ranging from 1940s, 50s and 60s. Mahanati takes audience to said eras and thanks to the said unit for the recreation.
Cinematography by Dani is yet another highlight as the colour grading has been rendered in the most exceptional manner, since the movie runs in different periods. Being a non-Indian, it would have indeed been quite a task to communicate and coordinate with the work, but it's his passion and dedication which has resulted in the superior output.
The make-up artist/team deserves a special mention for turning the present generation actors to almost yesteryear actors. These makeovers along with the actors' performances have just travelled hand-in-hand in the flick and stands as one of major takeaways.
Vyjayanthi Movies have splurged quite some money on this visual extravaganza and probably were in no mood for compromise, which has resulted in a superior product.
It is director Nag Ashwin, who walks out with major honours along with Keerthi Suresh. His vision, screen writing and treatment have been flawless. It so appears that Nag has not just collected the artifacts from various sources for the execution of the movie, but instead has time-travelled to the said era and lived with all the characters to make this biopic. Such is the output level which stands as a testimonial to Nag Ashwin's work.
Final Verdict
A definite must watch movie for all sections of audiences.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.