 »   »   » Mehbooba Review: Akash’s Acting Is Impressive But Puri’s Screenplay Flunks!

Director Puri Jagannadh has turned into a producer for a big budget movie in order to launch his son as the leading man in Telugu Cinema.
Actors: Akash Puri, Neha Shetty, Sayaji Shinde, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma
Directed By: Puri Jagannadh
Producers: Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur
Music: Sandeep Chowta
Editor: Junaid Siddiqui
Cinematography: Vishnu Sarma
Story
The story revolves majorly around two characters in the movie. Roshan (Akash Puri) and Afreen (Neha Shetty), often get haunted by their past life dreams. The acquainted duo gets close as Roshan helps Afreen realize her dream of higher studies and develop a strong liking towards each other.
Meanwhile, Afreen is taken to Lahore by her parents while Roshan gets to know that their dreams are indeed real and they were the exact same characters as per the dreams.
What were they in their previous birth? Why are they being haunted with dreams in this life? Were they not able to live their lives to the fullest? Anything attached to reincarnation spikes up a lot of interest with a sturdy characterization. What were they then? All these form the rest of the plot.
Upside
Production values
Entire team effort
Cinematography
Akash Puri's debut performance
Downside
Songs
Over the top second half
Neha Shetty's latter half role
Lagging screenplay
Performances
Akash Puri is convincing with his very first movie as he looks fit and mouths dialogue with good diction and clarity. However, he appears too young for the reincarnation characterization. With persistent determination, Akash has shown all signs of making it big in T-Town.
Neha Shetty is good in first half but doesn't seem to fit the bill during the latter half.
Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde and others have rendered justice to their roles.
Technical Aspects
The CGI team deserves a special pat on their back as the quality rendered is top notch. For a movie with such storyline, the technical team should be rich and this team stands at the top.
Cinematography by Vishnu Sarma is another take-away as it sets in the minds of audience in line with the narration. Editing by Junaid Siddiquii compliments cinematography to the level best.
Puri is known for rugged and rigid characterization of his heroes who stand between the thin line of protagonist and antagonist. For a change, he has deviated from his ideology (may be for the fact that he is launching his son), and has taken a different path. Though the effort from the maverick director is visible, his screenwriting in the second half and logical loopholes let him down totally.
At a certain point, the audience are tested with their patience making Mehbooba quite a tiresome experience.
Verdict
Akash scores but Puri flunks!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.