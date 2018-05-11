 »   »   » Mehbooba Review: Akash’s Acting Is Impressive But Puri’s Screenplay Flunks!

Upside

Performances

Akash Puri is convincing with his very first movie as he looks fit and mouths dialogue with good diction and clarity. However, he appears too young for the reincarnation characterization. With persistent determination, Akash has shown all signs of making it big in T-Town.

Neha Shetty is good in first half but doesn't seem to fit the bill during the latter half.

Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde and others have rendered justice to their roles.

Technical Aspects

The CGI team deserves a special pat on their back as the quality rendered is top notch. For a movie with such storyline, the technical team should be rich and this team stands at the top.

Cinematography by Vishnu Sarma is another take-away as it sets in the minds of audience in line with the narration. Editing by Junaid Siddiquii compliments cinematography to the level best.

Puri is known for rugged and rigid characterization of his heroes who stand between the thin line of protagonist and antagonist. For a change, he has deviated from his ideology (may be for the fact that he is launching his son), and has taken a different path. Though the effort from the maverick director is visible, his screenwriting in the second half and logical loopholes let him down totally.

At a certain point, the audience are tested with their patience making Mehbooba quite a tiresome experience.

Verdict

Akash scores but Puri flunks!