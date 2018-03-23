 »   »   » MLA Review: Follows A Routine Template!

English
Posted By: Mayur Javali
Rating:
2.5/5

After tasting considerable success as a writer for commercial flicks such as Dookudu, Baadshah etc., Upendra Madhav has donned the director's hat for the first time with Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai (MLA). Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is on quest for a break after back-to-back failures at the box office, is looking forward to a considerable result with this one.

Will MLA offer him the much needed respite?

Actors: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram (NKR), Kajal Agarwal, Brahmanandam, Manali Rathod, Vennela Kishore, Lasya, Prudhviraj, Ravi Kishan, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, Jayaprakash Reddy, Sivaji Raja

Directed By: Upendra Madhav

Music: Mani Sharma

Cinematography: Prasad Murella

Producer: Kiran Reddy, Bharath Chowdary & TG Viswa Prasad

Banner: Blue Planet Entertainments

Story

MLA is not just about the hero being a Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi, but also is about being a political MLA. Kalyan Ram falls in love with Kajal Aggarwal and tries to woo her. Her desire comes in as a key to Kalyan's love door. The hero churns out all efforts to realize her dream and by this, will take on the antagonist, Ravi Kishan.

What is Kajal's desire? Will he win his love (though expected)? What is the political MLA's touch to the story?



Upside & Downside

Upside

Social message about child labour and education

Production Values

Songs

comedy sequences

Downside

Routine template

Predictable screenplay

Over the top sequences



Performances

Kalyan Ram is a neat fit as a MLA in the movie. Though there is nothing much to brag about his performance or characterization, there is nothing to pinpoint as a downside either.

Kajal is cute and compliments Kalyan well on-screen. Prudhvi Raj and Posani have done justice to their roles while Ravi Kishan is okay.


Technical Aspects

Shyam K Naidu's cinematography is laudable and especially during the songs. music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Prasad Murella are on par with the movie's standards.

Debutant director, Upendra Madhav, seems to have more focused as a writer than as a director in the flick which is pretty evident.




Final Verdict

Walk in with a bucket of popcorn to kill your boredom or choose to give this movie a miss!

MLA - Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai
