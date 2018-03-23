 »   »   » MLA Review: Follows A Routine Template!

Story

MLA is not just about the hero being a Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi, but also is about being a political MLA. Kalyan Ram falls in love with Kajal Aggarwal and tries to woo her. Her desire comes in as a key to Kalyan's love door. The hero churns out all efforts to realize her dream and by this, will take on the antagonist, Ravi Kishan.



What is Kajal's desire? Will he win his love (though expected)? What is the political MLA's touch to the story?











Upside & Downside

Upside



Social message about child labour and education



Production Values



Songs



comedy sequences



Downside



Routine template



Predictable screenplay



Over the top sequences











Performances

Kalyan Ram is a neat fit as a MLA in the movie. Though there is nothing much to brag about his performance or characterization, there is nothing to pinpoint as a downside either.



Kajal is cute and compliments Kalyan well on-screen. Prudhvi Raj and Posani have done justice to their roles while Ravi Kishan is okay.







Technical Aspects

Shyam K Naidu's cinematography is laudable and especially during the songs. music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Prasad Murella are on par with the movie's standards.



Debutant director, Upendra Madhav, seems to have more focused as a writer than as a director in the flick which is pretty evident.









