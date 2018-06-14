 »   »   »  Naa Nuvve Review: Not Everyone's Type Of Romance

Story

The story revolves around two lead characters, Meera (Tamannaah Bhatia), a radio jockey, who falls in love with a young lad, Varun (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram). Meera gives it more than a shot to convey her feelings towards Varun, but the latter fails to realize it.



Her profession (that of a radio jockey) is brought in between to act as a bridge and destiny too plays its role to build the supposed chemistry. Will the duo unite eventually? Will it bring in the required feelings and invoke necessary emotions amongst audience? Will Meera & Varun encounter any other obstacles? All these form the rest of the plot.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Short run-time

Tamannaah's appeal

PC Sreeram's cinematography



Downside



Flat storyline

Uninteresting screenplay

Mediocre performances by the cast







Performances

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram who has had a great makeover as a lover boy seems to have not gotten in to the skin of the character completely. Probably it's the mass image and the characters he has played over the years. He is just OK in the movie.



Tamannaah is the major asset of the movie. She is gorgeous and has performed better than the rest of the cast and is definitely a treat to watch when compared to others.

Since the movie revolves between these two lead characters, there is nothing much in the offing for the remaining cast and hence, nothing much to rave or mention about.







Technical Aspects

PC Sreeram is the major highlight of the flick. The name is self-explanatory as the legendary cinematographer has scored a distinction with his framing, colour grading and lighting.



Music by Sharreth is good and gets soulful with some songs and background music at places. The BGM goes hand in hand with the framing at times, though not throughout the movie.



The productions values are good and the editing is adequate. It is the director, Jayendran, who seems to have lost the track as the movie goes in no direction despite a short run-time.



Naa Nuvve might have looked good on papers but when translated to a celluloid, the same effect has been missed. Jayendran could have treated the script much better as the supposed romance fizzles out.





