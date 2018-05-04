 »   »   » Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Review: Watch It For Allu Arjun’s Dedication & Stellar Performance

Upside

Undoubtedly, Allu Arjun is one of the talented powerhouses of Telugu cinema. This man has all qualities of an ideal actor and gushes it out at the right time. His dance moves are impeccable, dialogue delivery is near perfect, expressions are spot on and stunts are realistic. He is the biggest asset of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.



Anu Emmanuel looks gorgeous on-screen and adds a lot of glamour to flick. She is good in her restricted character. However, she doesn't appeal much with her performance.



Sarathkumar is convincing while his makeover isn't all that impressive. Action King Arjun is commands with his presence while Thakur Anup Singh is good. The rest of the casting adds weightage to the flick.







Technical Aspects

Rajeev Ravi, the cinematographer, has brought in all his experience into the flick. Cranking camera for such a flick requires attention to detail and he has excelled in colour grading and correction. The same has been rendered effortlessly by Ravi.



Vishal-Shekhar duo has been average this time around. Songs are not all that catchy while they have scored a bit with the background music.



With more number of producers, the investment too, gets bigger and that is evident on screen. The production values are rich and appealing.



Editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is good while lyrics by Ramjogaiah Sastry and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are commendable. Ramjogaiah is turning out to be a one-stop writer for all genres of songs in a movie.



Despite being a debutant in direction, Vakkantham Vamsi carries a load of experience in writing. Though he promises the audience with the first 30 minutes into the movie, the rest doesn't compliment the same. The inconsistency levels makes it quite hard for the audience to go through the flick at times. Vamsi could have been more careful with his screenplay.



Action and dance masters of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India deserve a special round of applause for their superior quality output. It shouldn't be too difficult when you have Bunny as your male lead.







Verdict

Watch it for Allu Arjun's dedication & stellar performance!

