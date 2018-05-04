 »   »   » Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India Review: Watch It For Allu Arjun’s Dedication & Stellar Performance

Related Articles
After Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu hitting the bull's eye, Allu Arjun marches ahead as a military officer. With a neat teaser and an impressively edited trailer, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India seems to be rich in content. The star cast looks bulky with some giant names being highlighted in the title card.
Actors: Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Charuhasan, Thakur Anup Singh, Nadhiya, Pradeep Rawat
Directed By: Vakkantham Vamsi
Producers: Sridhar Lagadapathi, Bunny Vasu, Sushil Choudhary & Naga Babu
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Banner: Ramalakshmi Cine Creations
Cinematography: Rajeev Ravi
Story
Surya (Allu Arjun) is a committed and dynamic army personnel whose main drawback is his short-tempered nature. His only objective is to guard his nation but his downside acts lets him down quite often. Surya gets into a brawl with a certain minister's son at a pub in one instance while he eliminates a terrorist in army prison in a different instance.
What are the consequences faced by Surya for his acts? What action is taken against Surya? Will Surya be able to fulfill his objective? These form the rest of the movie.
Upside
Allu Arjun's dedication and performance
Action sequences
Performances
Interval block
Downside
Forced romance sequences
Slow narration
Music
Performances
Undoubtedly, Allu Arjun is one of the talented powerhouses of Telugu cinema. This man has all qualities of an ideal actor and gushes it out at the right time. His dance moves are impeccable, dialogue delivery is near perfect, expressions are spot on and stunts are realistic. He is the biggest asset of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.
Anu Emmanuel looks gorgeous on-screen and adds a lot of glamour to flick. She is good in her restricted character. However, she doesn't appeal much with her performance.
Sarathkumar is convincing while his makeover isn't all that impressive. Action King Arjun is commands with his presence while Thakur Anup Singh is good. The rest of the casting adds weightage to the flick.
Technical Aspects
Rajeev Ravi, the cinematographer, has brought in all his experience into the flick. Cranking camera for such a flick requires attention to detail and he has excelled in colour grading and correction. The same has been rendered effortlessly by Ravi.
Vishal-Shekhar duo has been average this time around. Songs are not all that catchy while they have scored a bit with the background music.
With more number of producers, the investment too, gets bigger and that is evident on screen. The production values are rich and appealing.
Editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is good while lyrics by Ramjogaiah Sastry and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry are commendable. Ramjogaiah is turning out to be a one-stop writer for all genres of songs in a movie.
Despite being a debutant in direction, Vakkantham Vamsi carries a load of experience in writing. Though he promises the audience with the first 30 minutes into the movie, the rest doesn't compliment the same. The inconsistency levels makes it quite hard for the audience to go through the flick at times. Vamsi could have been more careful with his screenplay.
Action and dance masters of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India deserve a special round of applause for their superior quality output. It shouldn't be too difficult when you have Bunny as your male lead.
Verdict
Watch it for Allu Arjun's dedication & stellar performance!
