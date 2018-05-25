English
Nela Ticket Review: Ravi Teja Excels, But The Film Is A Letdown!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
After a blockbuster with Raja the Great & an average outing with Touch Chesi Chudu, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to score a much needed hit to stay in the race with Nela Ticket. Will his dreams be realized by the young director Kalyan Krishna?

The team of Nela Ticket can be happy for the fact Naa Nuvve is getting postponed indefinitely. Will Nela Ticket be able to cash in on the offered window?

Actors: Ravi Teja, Malavika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Brahmanandam, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, JP Reddy, Prudhvi Rak, Brahmaji

Directed By: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala

Producer: Ram Talluri

Music: Shashikanth Karthick

Banner: SRT Entertainments

Cinematography: Mukesh G

Story

There is no formidable story in Nela Ticket. The story of the flick revolves around an orphan (Ravi Teja) who appears to be a hero from a text book. He is funny, lively, lovely, down to earth and treats everyone in the society equally as his own family. In his fight for the rights of senior citizens, he encounters obstacles. How does he fight back against all odds, forms the rest of the plot.

Upside & Downside

Upside

Ravi Teja's screen presence

Comedy track to an extent

Downside

Routine and monotonous script

Poor direction

Tests audience's patience


Performances

Though Ravi Teja excels with his performance and body language, a bleak storyline and a flat execution from the director could not save the movie. His performance is outdone by the craftsman's poor writing.

Malavika is good in her limited scope and has scored in emotional sequences. Though the comedy track by Brahmanandam & Ali are not too outstanding, they indeed come in as a cool breeze in such a movie.

Performances by Jagapathi Babu, Subburaju, Ajay, Tanikella Bharani are good at their usual level.


Technical Aspects

In such a typical commercial template with routine storyline and non-appealing rendition, one cannot expect magic to be woven by the technical team. Cinematography by Mukesh G and editing by Chota K Prasad are adequate to the requirement, but not up to the standards of the technician's potentiality.

Both songs and the background music is a huge let down by Karthick. If the BGM ruptures one's ear's, then songs make you turn away from the screen.

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala should probably wear a thinking hat, contemplating on his writing and execution skills. A mass movie with a star hero doesn't guarantee success and this is something which needs to hit his head.



Final Verdict

Strictly to be Skipped!

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
