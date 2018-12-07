 »   »   »  Next Enti Review: An OK Movie That Doesn't Reach The Desired Heights!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Navdeep Director: Kunal Kohli

Rom-coms are not new to Telugu cinema but Next Enti, directed by Kunal Kohli and featuring Sundeep Kishen and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles promised to be something special with its presentation, concept and much more. Has the fim turned out to be a product with specialties? Read Next Enti review here to get the answers.

The story of Next Enti revolves around Tammy and Sanju, two individuals who have completely differenr views. Tammy has pre-conceived notions about Boys whereas Sanju is a laid back youth. By chance, they fall in a relationship with each other but that doesn't last long. However, that isn't the end either. What happens rest has been narrated in Next Enti.

Next Enti's storyline might not be anything new for all those who have watched a good number of Bollywood movies. At the same time, the concept and the freshness in the narrative pattern are indeed new to the Telugu cinema. Not often we have seen films in Telugu, that speak the bold tone without inhibitions. Next Enti has umpteen number of moments in which the makers have stayed away from the usual cliched moments and have dared to speak out.

But still, Next Enti fails to take forward that in a consistent manner. The screenplay of the film falters in many places, which severly affectes the continuity as well as the pace of the movie. The over-dependance on the dialogues have worked out well at parts but even that backfires at some instances. Kunal Kohli has tried to package the product in a convincing and breezy manner. He has won that task upto an extent.

Sundeep Kishen as Sanju and Tamannaah as Tammy come up with good performances. In fact, their performances are sure to be enjoyed by the audiences. Similarly, Sharath Babu's character too is an interesting one, which the actor has done pretty well. At the same time, none of the othe characters have been developed in a good manner. Navdeep has done a good job but the role lacks the required depth and detailing.

The songs set to tune by Leon james have turned out to be good. However, the same can't be said about the BGM. Cinematography by Maneesh Chandra Bhatt deserves a special mention. The editing could have been better.

Next Enti does offer some fresh experiences to the audiences but it fails to maintain the uniformity as the pace kills most of the good experience.