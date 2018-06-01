 »   »   »  Officer Review: It's High Time Ram Gopal Varma Starts Concentrating On Scriptwriting!

Related Articles
After close to 3 decades, the path-breaking combination of Ram Gopal Varma and Akkineni Nagarjuna is back with Officer, after their 1989 blockbuster, Siva. Despite the combination weightage, the movie seems to be carrying low expectations, which has not pushed the distributors to purchase the movie rights. This indeed has forced director-turned-producer Varma to release the flick through his production house on his own. Will the duo be able to weave magic with this action-crime thriller?
Actors: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Myra Sareen, Feroz Abbasi, Sayaji Shinde, Rajendra Prasad, Ajay, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Baby Kavvya
Directed By: Ram Gopal Varma
Producer: Ram Gopal Varma
Banner: R Company Productions
Cinematography: Bharat Vyas N & Rahul Penumatsa
Music: Ravi Shankar
Story
A police officer, Narayan Pasari (Feroz) with ambiguous behaviour, puzzles the department with his behaviour. A series of encounters by him leads to complexities and court orders an investigation to find facts about his ruthless behaviour.
Shivaji Rao (Nagarjuna) is assigned to the said task and is on a spree to unearth information connected to the supposed eccentric officer. Shivaji finds out that the encounter specialist is solely responsible for eliminating mafia from the city and at the same time, backs contract killing under the roof of encounters.
This leads to a one-on-one tug confrontation between Narayan Pasari and Shivaji Rao which turns into a battle between two smart brains than muscle power. Who gets overpowered by whom and how, forms the rest of the plot.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Protagonist's Role
Antagonist's Performance
Better First Half Thread
Downside
Pale Characterization
Overdose of Violence
Mundane Execution and Unimpressive Screenplay
Low Production Values
Performances
Nagarjuna is charming and graceful at his present age and needs to be lauded for maintaining such good fitness. His performance is good, though not extraordinary.
Myra Sareen as a lady police officer is just adequate and there is nothing much to comment about her.
Baby Kavvya, who has played the daughter role to Nagarjuna, has performed well. The character played by Narayan Pasari is the best of the lot. Rest of the casting is okay.
Technical Aspects
Expectations were very high when the news broke out that the Siva team would be back after 29 years and a lot rode on Nag & Varma. Varma seemed to have been carried away with his previous image & hits and has not quite concentrated on scripting and execution of Officer.
The storyline (except the first half) is flat without any twists and turns, the screenplay is as flat as a wooden plank and performances are pretty much forced.
Entertainment quotient too is at the lowest level and there seems to be no motivation for the audiences to walk into theatres. Technical departments such as music, cinematography, editing etc. have worked in tandem of decent mediocrity.
The result could be just opposite to what Siva created a few years ago.
Final Verdict
It's high time that RGV stops focusing on social media and starts concentrating on scriptwriting.
