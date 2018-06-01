 »   »   »  Officer Review: It's High Time Ram Gopal Varma Starts Concentrating On Scriptwriting!

Story

A police officer, Narayan Pasari (Feroz) with ambiguous behaviour, puzzles the department with his behaviour. A series of encounters by him leads to complexities and court orders an investigation to find facts about his ruthless behaviour.



Shivaji Rao (Nagarjuna) is assigned to the said task and is on a spree to unearth information connected to the supposed eccentric officer. Shivaji finds out that the encounter specialist is solely responsible for eliminating mafia from the city and at the same time, backs contract killing under the roof of encounters.



This leads to a one-on-one tug confrontation between Narayan Pasari and Shivaji Rao which turns into a battle between two smart brains than muscle power. Who gets overpowered by whom and how, forms the rest of the plot.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Protagonist's Role



Antagonist's Performance



Better First Half Thread



Downside



Pale Characterization



Overdose of Violence



Mundane Execution and Unimpressive Screenplay



Low Production Values



Performances

Nagarjuna is charming and graceful at his present age and needs to be lauded for maintaining such good fitness. His performance is good, though not extraordinary.



Myra Sareen as a lady police officer is just adequate and there is nothing much to comment about her.



Baby Kavvya, who has played the daughter role to Nagarjuna, has performed well. The character played by Narayan Pasari is the best of the lot. Rest of the casting is okay.







Technical Aspects

Expectations were very high when the news broke out that the Siva team would be back after 29 years and a lot rode on Nag & Varma. Varma seemed to have been carried away with his previous image & hits and has not quite concentrated on scripting and execution of Officer.



The storyline (except the first half) is flat without any twists and turns, the screenplay is as flat as a wooden plank and performances are pretty much forced.



Entertainment quotient too is at the lowest level and there seems to be no motivation for the audiences to walk into theatres. Technical departments such as music, cinematography, editing etc. have worked in tandem of decent mediocrity.



The result could be just opposite to what Siva created a few years ago.





