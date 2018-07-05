 »   »   »  Pantham Review: Gopichand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Sampath Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Prithvi Director: K Chakravarthy

Pinning huge hopes on the prestigious 25th flick in the career, the talented and hard-working actor, Gopichand seems to be confident before the D-day. Will Pantham offer him the much-needed respite and bail him out of the string of flops he's caught in?

Actors: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Sayaji Shinde, Pavitra Lokesh, Ajay, Prudhvi Raj, Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi



Directed By: K Chakravarthy Reddy



Producer: KK Radha Mohan



Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts



Music: Gopi Sundar



Story

A dynamic and a brave young man is on a perpetual mission to help others and see everyone around him happy & content. He never backtracks or thinks hard to fight for a right cause. Situations like these get him trapped in a certain case which lands him in jail. How does the hero get out of the complicated situation forms the rest of the plot. The movie thread runs more on the Robinhood line.



Upside

Run-time of the movie



Gopichand's spectacular performance



Racy screenplay



Comedy sequences and post interval block



Downside

Music



Routine story template



Cliché scenes



Performances

Gopichand is the major highlight of the movie as he steals the show with a stellar performance. He has rendered his best for his landmark flick.



Mehreen Pirzaada has added a good dosage of glamour to the movie and her chemistry with Gopi receives a thumbs up.



The rest of the actors like Sampath, Hamsa Nandini, Jayaprakash Reddy etc., are good and have delivered justice to their roles.



Technical Aspects

The production values are adequate which coincides with the storyline while editing and cinematography are on the positive side, though not too commendable.



Gopi Sundar's songs seem to be a bit letdown while his rendition of background music is pretty good.



Debutante K Chakravarthy Reddy, who had penned the screenplay for Ravi Teja's Power and Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, has wielded the microphone for the first time. Though it can be classified as a decent attempt for the debutant, he seemed to have opted for a safe gamble with minimal risks.



Eliminations of certain clichés would have made Pantham an even better watch for the audience.



Final Verdict

Pantham has a spectacular performance from Gopichand. Watch it if you are a fan of mass commercial flicks.