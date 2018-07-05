English
 »   »   »  Pantham Review: Gopichand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

Pantham Review: Gopichand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Sampath Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Prithvi
    Director: K Chakravarthy

    Pinning huge hopes on the prestigious 25th flick in the career, the talented and hard-working actor, Gopichand seems to be confident before the D-day. Will Pantham offer him the much-needed respite and bail him out of the string of flops he's caught in?

    Actors: Gopichand, Mehreen Pirzada, Hamsa Nandini, Sampath Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Sayaji Shinde, Pavitra Lokesh, Ajay, Prudhvi Raj, Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi

    Directed By: K Chakravarthy Reddy

    Producer: KK Radha Mohan

    Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts

    Music: Gopi Sundar

    Pantham Review: Gopi Chand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

    Story

    A dynamic and a brave young man is on a perpetual mission to help others and see everyone around him happy & content. He never backtracks or thinks hard to fight for a right cause. Situations like these get him trapped in a certain case which lands him in jail. How does the hero get out of the complicated situation forms the rest of the plot. The movie thread runs more on the Robinhood line.

    Upside

    Run-time of the movie

    Gopichand's spectacular performance

    Racy screenplay

    Comedy sequences and post interval block

    Downside

    Music

    Routine story template

    Cliché scenes

    Pantham Review: Gopi Chand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

    Performances

    Gopichand is the major highlight of the movie as he steals the show with a stellar performance. He has rendered his best for his landmark flick.

    Mehreen Pirzaada has added a good dosage of glamour to the movie and her chemistry with Gopi receives a thumbs up.

    The rest of the actors like Sampath, Hamsa Nandini, Jayaprakash Reddy etc., are good and have delivered justice to their roles.

    Pantham Review: Gopi Chand Gives A Stellar Performance In This Routine Mass Entertainer!

    Technical Aspects

    The production values are adequate which coincides with the storyline while editing and cinematography are on the positive side, though not too commendable.

    Gopi Sundar's songs seem to be a bit letdown while his rendition of background music is pretty good.

    Debutante K Chakravarthy Reddy, who had penned the screenplay for Ravi Teja's Power and Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, has wielded the microphone for the first time. Though it can be classified as a decent attempt for the debutant, he seemed to have opted for a safe gamble with minimal risks.

    Eliminations of certain clichés would have made Pantham an even better watch for the audience.

    Final Verdict

    Pantham has a spectacular performance from Gopichand. Watch it if you are a fan of mass commercial flicks.

    Read more about: pantham
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue