 »   »   » Rangasthalam Review: Ram Charan Is At His Best In This Well-chiselled Movie!

Story

Chitti Babu (Ram Charan), a partially hearing impaired village simpleton leads a happy-go-simple life with his family. He happens to encounter Ramalakshmi (Samantha) and fall for her instantly which gets reciprocated. Things take a serious turn when Kumar Babu (Aadhi), brother of Chitti Babu, returns from Dubai and takes on the President (Jagapathi Babu) of the village.





Why would Kumar take on President? Would he be successful? How will Chitti Babu help his elder brother? All these form the rest of the plot.



Upside & Downside

Upside



Ram Charan & Samantha's stellar performances



DSP's Music



Interesting storyline and presentation



Cinematography



Art direction



Downside



Lack of entertainment



Slow narration



Not appealing to all sections of audience







Performances

Arguably, Rangasthalam, marks the career best performance of Ram Charan. Carrying the role of a hearing impaired character isn't a cakewalk and Charan has nailed it. Charan's makeover, his subtle expressions, body language and overall rendition of Chitti Babu's character, will carve a mark in the minds of audience, post the curtains lower down.



Samantha has once again proved that she is undoubtedly the best female artist of the contemporary generation. She looks raw, mouths chaste dialect and makes us believe she indeed is from a rural backdrop.



Jagapathi Babu is menacing as the village president while Aadhi is calm and very much convincing in his given space. Anasuya plays much an older self and has scored distinction with her performance.



Prakash Raj is given a limited screen space and yet, has delivered his usual best.



Rest of the casting adds their share of value to the movie.











Technical Aspects

Rangasthalam, is a technically enriched movie. Every single technician associated with the movie deserves equal applause and special mention at an individual level.



Randy's (Rathnavelu) framing, lighting and capturing of locales are captivating throughout. He can capture the emotions, love, scenic beauty, action and a random shot in an equally balanced and metaphorical manner. The already blockbuster audio by DSP gets a massive booster with Randy's amazing visuals.



Art direction is one major highlights of the flick. Recreating the magic of the late 80's decade and taking us virtually into the movie throughout stamps the authority of the art director. Not often do we get to see a movie of this backdrop, and Rangasthalam, gives an exquisite feeling while watching.



Music by Rockstar DSP is the major highlight of Rangasthalam. If Ranga Ranga Rangasthalam is foot-tapping mass beat number, then Yentha Sakkagunnave gives an authentic pleasant feel. Jigelu Rani will woo the mass audience and Rangamma Mangamma will make young guys fall in love with Rangamma. BGM just takes certain scenes to another elevated level. He has complimented almost all departments technically, and has offered a wholesome unlimited package to Mega Fans to whistle and dance to the tunes in front of the screen.



Sukumar has once again showcased his brilliance and technical expertise. There could be no other T-town director who can get into the skin of the movie and render micro level detailing. One more feather in Sukumar's cap.











Brief Summary

Rangasthalam is a straight forward drama without many twists as the screenplay is predictable. The narrative is slow yet riveting, and one should not expect a typical package of entertainment.

