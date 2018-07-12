English
 »   »   »  RX 100 Review: Not Up To The Mark Of The Claims Made By Team!

RX 100 Review: Not Up To The Mark Of The Claims Made By Team!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Kartikeya, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh, ramki
    Director: Ajay Bhupathi

    RX 100 is one of the most anticipated movies in the second half of the year in the T-town. Director Ajay Bhupathi seems to be confident much similar to Vijay Deverakonda during the time of Arjun Reddy, and has promised to quit cinema if RX 100 doesn't fare well. Will he be able to replicate the success of Arjun Reddy or is it another story of extra confidence?

    Actors: Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Kartikeya, Rao Ramesh, Ramki

    Directed By: Ajay Bhupathi

    Producer: Ashok Reddy Gummakonda

    Banner: Varahi Chalana Chitram

    Music: Chaitan Bharadwaj

    RX 100 Review: Not Up To The Mark Of The Claims Made By Team!

    Story

    A rustic, fierce and an angry young man, Shiva (Karthikeya), rides an RX 100, smokes Ganja and beats up the folks of his village. He is shown like this to establish his strong characterization of 'don't care master' who eventually falls for Indhu (Payal Rajput), daughter of a wealthy politician and village head, Vishwanath (Rao Ramesh).

    Indhu is more attracted to the body of Shiva while Shiva is seen to be divine with his love and appeal. Are the couple really in love with each other? Or is it just a one-time fling for Indhu? If it's true love, will Vishwanath approve of the affair? All these form the rest of the plot.

    Upside

    Karthikeya's performance

    Raw film-making style

    Screen-writing

    Downside

    Too much gore and violence

    Excessive melodrama considering the initial build-up

    Dragged screen-writing in the second half

    Last 30 Minutes

    RX 100 Review: Not Up To The Mark Of The Claims Made By Team!

    Performances

    Karthikeya has done a very good job in the movie. He is tough, appealing and convincing with his style, body language and dialogue delivery. Though he looks amateurish in certain scenes, he has ample time to correct his mistakes and stay put in the industry for a long time.

    Payal Rajput is good and scores well in the given role. Yesteryear actor Ramki has bagged an extended character and is decent within his role. Rao Ramesh is at his usual best in his trademark role.

    Technical Aspects

    It appears that director Ajay Bhupathi was a bit overconfident about his product, be it in general terms or during the audio launch of the movie. Though RX 100 is made with quite a conviction in a raw format, the movie loses its sheen just halfway through it.

    Music by Chaitan is okay while other departments of the movie have done a fair amount of justice. The production values seem to be the poor cousin of Arjun Reddy.

    Final Verdict

    Not up to the mark of the claims made by the RX 100 team.

    For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment.
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed
    Read more about: rx 100
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue