 »   »   »  Sammohanam Review: Give It A Shot If You Are Wondering What To Do Over The Long Eid Weekend!

Story

A happy-go-lucky guy, Ajay Kumar leads a content life with his father (Naresh), mother (Pavithra Lokesh) and sister. Being a huge movie fan whose sole ambition is to don the grease paint in movies, Naresh gets an opportunity when a certain movie unit approaches him to shoot the flick in his home for a duration of 20 days.





The most successful heroine, Sameera Rathod (Aditi Rao) would be cast as the leading lady in the movie who will be assisted by Ajay in order to neutralize her Telugu accent and diction for the flick. This chemistry helps in blossoming love between them. However, Sameera neither accepts nor rejects Ajay's love and the reason for the same will be revealed much later.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Hero-heroine's chemistry & appeal



Naresh's performance



Storyline



Fresh visuals



Downside



Slow narrative



Elongated conversations



A straight-lined screenplay without twists or turns



Performances



Naresh is good, handsome and scores with his attitude at ease. He is one talented actor. Aditi Rao as a heroine from the northern belt who rose to stardom in Telugu cinema is convincing. Her body language and expressions make her the right fit for the role. The duo has complimented really well on-screen.



Naresh as a middle-class dad and a cinema buff, is hilarious and is definitely a show-stealer in Sammohanam. Pavithra Lokesh gets a meaty role and the rest of the star cast have done justice to their roles.







Technical Aspects

A couple of songs and background music by Vivek Sagar strikes the chord and scores well. Rendition at this level for a movie like this should be adequate. PG Vinda's cinematography is fresh and captivating, but the same is not utilized to the fullest by the director, Mohan Krishna. Most of the shots are restricted within the balcony of Ajay's home and it could have been gone a step beyond the said point.



Director Mohan Krishna is known for making feel-good class movies. Though he has brought out a good amount of points in the package, the track seems to have slipped as the movie travels ahead. The slow-paced narration, clichés of a rich girl falling for a middle-class boy over a couple of poetries and a routine flashback of heroine's sad saga, ruins the show.



This could have been a great movie had the clichés been avoided and if the screenplay was paced at 1.5x.





