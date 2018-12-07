 »   »   »  Subrahmanyapuram Review: A Journey Which Could Well Be Skipped!

Rating: 1.5 /5 Star Cast: Sumanth, Eesha Rebba, Saikumar, Suresh, Amit Sharma Director: Santhosh Jagarlapudi

Actor Sumanth Kumar, grandson of Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, has completed 20 years in the Telugu cinema industry this year. This feat is marked with a movie of the Akkineni hero being released at the end of the year. Subrahmanyapuram is touted to be a mystery thriller which would put the audience to the edge of their seats.

Karthik (Sumanth), an atheist, gets on to the job of research in an ancient Subramanya Swamy temple. The plot picks up from the point of the temple where a couple of people lose their lives due to bad omen. This gets extended when a series of suicides occur in the vicinity of the temple and the villagers are left stranded and clueless about the proceedings.

Though it gets a bit interesting in the beginning with the suspense factor being well maintained, the same gets mundane and monotonous when a series of suicides befall. The story doesn't make the sufficient progress later on.

Though the villagers believe that the happenings are due to bad omen which is connected religiously, Karthik brings up his atheism in picture and tries to investigate the real reason behind the mishap.

What transpires next? Is it really a string of suicides or will there be any other reason? If so, who is the culprit/s and why are these being done? All these form the rest of the plot.

On the outset, the storyline on paper looks appealing and has all qualities of becoming an intriguing movie. But it is the translation from writing to painting the celluloid which has fizzled big time. The director seemed to have no clue while churning out the movie as it starts testing the patience of the movie at one point.

The production values are below par and so is the other technical departments such as editing, cinematography and music.

Sumanth is just okay with his performance and doesn't offer a commendable performance, as was expected from him. Eesha Rebba is already trying hard to make it big in her stressed career and Subramanyapuram doesn't offer that positive scope to the gorgeous actress. The rest of the cast and crew doesn't draw any attention to be praised of.

A journey which could well be skipped for better peace.