 »   »   »  Tej I Love You Review: Yet Another Romantic Tale Which Has Nothing New To Offer!

Tej I Love You Review: Yet Another Romantic Tale Which Has Nothing New To Offer!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
    Rating:
    2.0/5
    Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Anupama Parameswaran, Jayaprakash V, Prithvi, Viva Harsha
    Director: A Karunakaran

    After a string of 5 continuous flops, Sai Dharam Tej is all determined to strike the bulls-eye this time around. Opting out of his comfort zone, Sai Dharam Tej is seen in an out-and-out romantic flick, which is being steered by the master of love stories, A. Karunakaran. Will the team be successful with their honest attempt is a question to be answered by the audience.

    Actors: Sai Dharam Tej, Anupama Parameshwaran, Pavitra Lokesh, Sureka Vani, Prudhvi Raj, Viva Harsha

    Music: Gopi Sundar

    Banner: Creative Commercials

    Producer: KS Rama Rao

    Directed By: A. Karunakaran

    Tej I Love You Review:

    Story

    Tej, an orphan at a very early age is raised by his peddananna (Jayaprakash). As a do-gooder, he saves a lady from being sexually abused and thus lands in jail for 7 years. Later, he is ousted from his peddananna's house for breaking an arranged marriage alliance of his cousin.

    In the meantime, he joins his friends for a small music troop and on a parallel track, happens to meet Nandini (Anupama Parameshwaran). Love teaser begins between them and blossoms eventually. What happens rest has been narrated in Tej I Love You.

    Tej I Love You Review:

    Upside

    Cinematography

    Sai Dharam Tej's performance

    Anupama Parameswaran's screen presence

    Downside

    Outdated story and mediocre screenplay

    Music

    Routine execution

    Flat comedy track

    Performances

    While Sai Dharam Tej has rendered a decent performance with his expressions and body language, he still needs to be wise and meticulous while choosing his scripts. He can't afford to lose many such good opportunities, especially at this juncture of his career.

    Anupama is ravishing and has done a decent job. Though the memory loss portions are a bit tedious to hold back our patience, her beauty captivates the audience to an extent.

    The rest of the casting have done fair bit of justice in their given roles.

    Technical Aspects

    Gopi Sundar does excite us once again with his songs and background music. Even if the movie fails to mark a presence, music sometimes lifts the project by acting as a soul and this is where Gopi was needed to show his stamina.

    Andrew's cinematography is a positive part of the flick. His visuals are appealing and bright at places. Editing is adequate.

    Karunakaran, a coming of age director over a decade ago seems to now has lost the sheen and touch now. His writing and execution has been very pale with many dull moments filled in the package.

    Final Verdict

    Tej I Love you has an earnest performance from Sai Dharam Tej. But that alobe couldn't save this mediocre tale from being a disappointment.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
