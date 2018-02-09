 »   »   » Tholi Prema Movie Review

Story

Aditya alias Adi (Varun Tej) falls in love with Varsha (Raashi Khanna) in a certain train journey and the love track continue as a two way street. Both join the same college in Hyderabad and pursue their engineering degrees. The pure and divine relationship hits an unexpected dead end due to an unanticipated instance.



Life gets into the next phase post 6 years of their break-up. As destiny has in store, both Adi and Varsha happen to work for the same company which only allows them to reminisce older and bitter memories. How they convert unpleasant situations into sweeter ones forms the movie.







Upside

Freshness in the making of the movie

Dialogues

Chemistry between Varun and Raashi

Heroine's Characterization



Downside

Aditya's inconsistent characterization in the latter half

Emotional drive in the second half

Flat climax



Performances

Varun Tej is showing very good signs of improvement from one movie to another. Post Fidaa, he seem matured and responsible about his craft and definitely wins a good number of marks both from the critics and audience. His tryst with dance is appreciable as well.



Raashi Khanna stands out in the flick as she is backed with an excellent characterization. Raashi's expressions in romantic scenes would be a major pull and is sure to be a crush for many young male fans.



Priyadarshi, the latest talent has been gifted with a lengthy character but unfortunately, has not been complimented with a good writing.



The rest of the cast have done justice to their roles.







Technical Aspects

Venky Atluri's writing and direction are the sure big pull for the flick. With better opportunities and self-nurturing sessions, Venky has great potential in earning a bigger name in the industry. His dialogues are one good thing which holds the attention of the audience.



Cinematography by George C Williams of Raja Rani Fame, is a major asset of Tholi Prema.



S Thaman's songs and background music are a major plus of the package. The title track, be it the musical rendition or the visualization stands out.





