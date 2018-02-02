 »   »   » Touch Chesi Chudu Movie Review: For Ravi Teja Fans!

Story

Karthikeya (Ravi Teja), a family person who treasures his family members more than anything, cares for them and is all set to do anything for their happiness. After a stir, Selvam gets connected to the story. Karthikeya reveals an interesting twist and starts chasing Freddy, the antagonist. What is the twist? How are Karthikeya and Selvam connected? What is the conflict between Karthikeya and the antagonist? All these form the rest of the plot.



Upside & Downside

Upside



Ravi Teja's Energetic Performance

Cinematography



Downside



Routine & Mediocre Story

Editing

Screenplay Template

Other Post Production Works







Performances

Ravi Teja is at his usual best. Be it his energy, comical rendition of dialogues, mass appeal or the ease in delivering punch lines, Ravi Teja stands testimonial for the title, Mass Maharaja which is honoured to him.



Both Raashi and Seerat are good and indeed more looked out for enthralling the masses by oozing glam appeal on screen with skimpy outfits.



Freddy looks tough and intimidating initially but loses out his sheen as the movie proceeds due to the weak and cliché characterization.



Rajesh as Ravi Teja's friend has done a good job while Jaya Prakash, Vennela Kishore and Suhasini are adequate.







Technical Aspects

Music is one let down as the songs don't linger for long. Background Music by Mani Sharma is better than the music track, but not up to the legendary music director's standards.



Editing is patchy and looks to be done in a hurried manner while Chota K Naidu's cinematography is a good take-away. Few frames are eye-catching and especially, the shots involving Raashi and Seerat are eye candy.



Debutant Vikram Sirikonda's dream of painting a mass genre celluloid may not deliver the expected fruitful result for the director as the movie falls flat due to its age old story and not so palpable screenplay.







Final Verdict

Give it a shot only for Ravi Teja's antics and performance as the movie stands for his brand of entertainment. Definitely not a must watch flick.

