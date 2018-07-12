English
Vijetha Review: This One’s Not A Must-watch!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Kalyaan Dhev, Malavika Nair, Murli Sharma, Noel, Suhas
    Director: Rakesh Shashi

    Kalyaan Dhev, banking on the iconic title of his father-in-law, Megastar Chiranjeevi, is hoping to replicate the same success. Getting introduced to the audience through a typical middle-class subject for an instant connect, it is to be seen whether director Rakesh scores big in rendering the required result and thus helping Kalyaan to announce his arrival into the industry or not.

    Actors: Kalyaan Dhev, Malavika Nair, Murli Sharma, Nassar, Satyam Rajesh, Tanikella Bharani, V Jayaprakash, Rajeev Kanakala

    Producer: Sai Korrapati & Rajani Korrapati

    Banner: Varahi Chalana Chitram

    Music: Harshavardhan Rameshwar

    Story

    An age old typical father-son story which showcases the love and expectations of a middle class father who pins more hopes on his happy-go-lucky and reckless son. Ram (Kalyaan Dhev) is more a vagabond who does not have a goal in his life and is constantly at the receiving end from his father (Murli Sharma).

    As expected, the first half is filled with love track, pale comedy and lighter moments. The second half of the flick takes off with the core plot as Ram gets serious about his life, profession and eventually, realizing the dreams of his father. What does he do? Will he be a good son to his dad?

    Upside

    Light-hearted subject

    Short runtime

    Murli Sharma's performance

    Downside

    Cliché screenplay

    Kalyaan Dhev's performance

    Very less interesting elements

    Performances

    Even if it's a debut movie, the margin for error will be pretty minimal these days. Especially when you are coming from a certain family background, you are required to be equipped with all-round skills while entering into the industry. Kalyaan is very naïve and has a long way to go. Be it his expressions, dialogue delivery and body language, everything needs improvement.

    Malavika Nair is decent in her given role and scores pretty okay. Murli Sharma's acting and dialogue delivery are better compared to other actors in the movie. He can be termed as one of the highlights of the overall package.

    Technical Aspects

    Rakesh's writing and direction are just fine and it seems to be a safe bet from the young director. But this is how a film is made with a debutant actor for a decent output.

    Music by Harshavardhan is all right and so is the background music. Productions values are adequate while cinematography and editing goes hand in hand as per the storyline's requirement.

    Final Verdict

    Not a must-watch movie!

