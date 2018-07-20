 »   »   »  W/O Ram Review: A Remotely Intriguing Ride

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Lakshmi Manchu, Adarsh Balakrishna, Priyadarshi, Samrat Reddy Director: Vijay Yelakanti

Lakshmi Manchu always sizzles whenever she appears on screen be it the silver screen or the small screen. With W/O Ram, she once again strikes back with a one-woman show as it's her all the way in the movie. Debutant Vijay Yelakanti has come up with a kind of intriguing yet 'room for improvement' product which earns him a superior yet dubious distinction as a director to set a strong foot in the industry.

The plot unveils when Deeksha (Manchu Lakshmi) gains consciousness in the hospital after a terrible accident. She learns that she has lost her yet-to-be-born baby and her husband was killed by an unidentified person in a hoodie.



Police writes off the case spilling the investigation chances but the determined wife takes on the investigation on her own. However, things are not a bed of roses for Deeksha as she encounters several issues during the course of the investigation and at a certain point, it appears as a life threat to the young widow.



W/O Ram has a very minimal number of lead characters and it's Lakshmi Manchu all the way throughout the movie. She has rendered total justice to her character. Though the movie has its own share of positives, the let-down at most places and poor handling of technicalities by the director has prevented W/O Ram from becoming a great flick.



A suspense thriller like this would either have a very predictable screenwriting or an opposite of it throughout the course of the movie, in general. W/O Ram, on the other hand, has a mean-extreme kind of predictability factor. It is either very easy to predict the upcoming scene which is still a long way ahead or it never makes the audience able to predict one and also comprehend the scene post its closure, due to the way it's narrated.



Vijay Yelakanti's genuine effort is visible but his amateur experience is evident as well. His affinity towards red shade in most parts of the movie (probably a thought to render a dark shade) doesn't seem to be convincing and rather makes it hard to watch since it doesn't gel with the plot nor the cinematography.



Raghu Dixit's background music works out well in favour of the flick. One of the biggest pluses is the runtime of W/O Ram. The short runtime helps the flick is eliminating audience from peeping into their watch.



Lakshmi Manchu takes us into a remotely intriguing ride and draws good attention on her despite the director's not so impressive attempt of holding the audience on to their seats. Walk into theatres without any expectations for a decent watch!