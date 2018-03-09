 »   »   » Ye Mantram Vesave Movie Review: Let’s Wait For Vijay Devarakonda’s Next Movie!

Story

A young aspiring video game designer, Ragamallika aka Rags (Shivani Singh), desires to venture out into novel gaming concept with realistic city hunt approach as against the conventional violent gaming concept, which is the order of the day.



Nikhil, a gaming addict and an online flirt, dedicates his complete schedule in gaming and scouting of girls in online chatrooms. Nikhil gets into a bet with his friends that he would win over Ragamallika and make her fall for him. As expected, a protagonist group is introduced into the scene who would lure innocent girls online.



What difficulties would Ragamallika & Nikhil face, how would the three fight it out and who would emerge victorious, forms the rest of the plot.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Pretty Unique Storyline



Downside



Poor casting

Mundane direction

Low production value

Weak script & execution







Performances

Nothing specific to brag about any actor. We all know Vijay is an exceptional talent, but the movie is below par to such an extent that one fails to recognize the kind of talent Vijay possesses.



Shivani Singh could be a good heroine in the industry as she seems to be some stuff in the very limited role given to her.

The lesser we say, the better it is about the rest of the cast as everyone are dull and lack lustre.







Technical Aspects

Of the entire product, it is the storyline and the supposed climax twist which could be deemed as the highlights of the movie. However, the story is not complimented by the screenplay and the climax twist is not justified.



The making of the movie is not even up to the standards of a short movie and the title of the movie, which gives a feel of a romantic flick, is nowhere near to the plot of the movie.





