 »   »   » Ye Mantram Vesave Movie Review: Let’s Wait For Vijay Devarakonda’s Next Movie!

After the phenomenal success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda translated himself from “Another Young Actor” to a “Sensational Star”. Thanks to the movie, writing of the character from Sandeep Vanga and a top-notch portrayal of the character from the actor. A lot was and is still being expected out of the young lad post the outcome of Arjun Reddy and here comes, with Ye Mantram Vesave.
The movie was made even before Arjun Reddy took off, but is hitting theatres only now due to various reasons. The trailer of the movie has already been disappointing and Vijay too, looks mediocre. Let’s see whether the movie has got something to say the other way around.
Actors: Vijay Sai Devarakonda, Shivaani Singh
Music: Abdus Samad
Producer: Malkapuram Shiva Kumar
Editor: Dharmendra Kakarla
Directed By: Shridhar Marri
Story
A young aspiring video game designer, Ragamallika aka Rags (Shivani Singh), desires to venture out into novel gaming concept with realistic city hunt approach as against the conventional violent gaming concept, which is the order of the day.
Nikhil, a gaming addict and an online flirt, dedicates his complete schedule in gaming and scouting of girls in online chatrooms. Nikhil gets into a bet with his friends that he would win over Ragamallika and make her fall for him. As expected, a protagonist group is introduced into the scene who would lure innocent girls online.
What difficulties would Ragamallika & Nikhil face, how would the three fight it out and who would emerge victorious, forms the rest of the plot.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Pretty Unique Storyline
Downside
Poor casting
Mundane direction
Low production value
Weak script & execution
Performances
Nothing specific to brag about any actor. We all know Vijay is an exceptional talent, but the movie is below par to such an extent that one fails to recognize the kind of talent Vijay possesses.
Shivani Singh could be a good heroine in the industry as she seems to be some stuff in the very limited role given to her.
The lesser we say, the better it is about the rest of the cast as everyone are dull and lack lustre.
Technical Aspects
Of the entire product, it is the storyline and the supposed climax twist which could be deemed as the highlights of the movie. However, the story is not complimented by the screenplay and the climax twist is not justified.
The making of the movie is not even up to the standards of a short movie and the title of the movie, which gives a feel of a romantic flick, is nowhere near to the plot of the movie.
Final Verdict
Wait for the next movie of Vijay. Until then, watch Arjun Reddy online.