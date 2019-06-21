Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Movie Review: The Naveen Polishetty Starrer Offers An Interesting Watch!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Suhas, Sandeep Raj Director: Swaroop RSJ

A whole lot of fresh subjects have been coming in Telugu cinema and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which marks the debut of Naveen Polishetty as the lead hero has looked a solid affair. Has Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya managed to come up with something very special. Read Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Review to get an answer regarding this.

Plot

The core plot of the movie revolves around Athreya, who starts a private detective agency of his own. After a series of small cases of very less importance, the detective lands in a very serious case, which needs to be resolved somehow.

Script & Direction

The movie doesn't follow the pattern of usual investigation movies that really follow an intense mood throughout. However, director Swaroop RSJ who happens to be the writer as well follows a different path. It gets a lighter start with funny moments of the Agent and later, shifts its gear to a full-fledged investigative movie.

There might be two opinions about this approach. It does go off the track at times. While it is a fact that it takes time to get to the core plot it needs to be addressed, this approach helps in building the characteristics of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. The funny and lighter moments do help the audiences have the relaxing moments before the real tryst with the investigation begins.

Coming to the second-half, it has been neatly packed and mystery gets unravelled in a convincing way. The investigative brilliance does come into foray, which doesn't go over the top at any point of time. However, some of the convolutions could have been diverted as it makes the audiences a bit confused at times. Nevertheless, the director has made it a point not to question the sensibilities of the audiences and thus coming with a very polished second-half.

Performances

Naveen Polishetty had to take this film on his shoulders as he is the core point of attention and he does that with elan. He is convincing as a character that has a knit with both comedy and serious traits. Shruti Sharma, who plays the leading lady gets a very poorly written role to portray. Actors who have done other important roles have done a decent job.

Other Aspects

Mark K Robin does impress with his background score. It is very interesting to see the way he has adapted to the change in the tones of the two different halves. Cinematography was decent. Editing was OK but the runtime of the movie could have been kept under check.

Positives

Naveen Polishetty's Performance

The script & the Packaging

The Excellent BGM

Negatives

The Unwanted sequences in the first half

RunTime

Verdict

Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya turns out to be an interesting watch. Despite the few hassles here and there, it does manage to take the audiences along with the agent in unravelling the mystery.