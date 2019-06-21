English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Movie Review: The Naveen Polishetty Starrer Offers An Interesting Watch!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Shruti Sharma, Suhas, Sandeep Raj
    Director: Swaroop RSJ

    A whole lot of fresh subjects have been coming in Telugu cinema and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which marks the debut of Naveen Polishetty as the lead hero has looked a solid affair. Has Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya managed to come up with something very special. Read Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Review to get an answer regarding this.

    Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya Movie Review: The Naveen Polishetty Starrer Offers An Interesting Watch!

    Plot

    The core plot of the movie revolves around Athreya, who starts a private detective agency of his own. After a series of small cases of very less importance, the detective lands in a very serious case, which needs to be resolved somehow.

    Script & Direction

    The movie doesn't follow the pattern of usual investigation movies that really follow an intense mood throughout. However, director Swaroop RSJ who happens to be the writer as well follows a different path. It gets a lighter start with funny moments of the Agent and later, shifts its gear to a full-fledged investigative movie.

    There might be two opinions about this approach. It does go off the track at times. While it is a fact that it takes time to get to the core plot it needs to be addressed, this approach helps in building the characteristics of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. The funny and lighter moments do help the audiences have the relaxing moments before the real tryst with the investigation begins.

    Coming to the second-half, it has been neatly packed and mystery gets unravelled in a convincing way. The investigative brilliance does come into foray, which doesn't go over the top at any point of time. However, some of the convolutions could have been diverted as it makes the audiences a bit confused at times. Nevertheless, the director has made it a point not to question the sensibilities of the audiences and thus coming with a very polished second-half.

    Performances

    Naveen Polishetty had to take this film on his shoulders as he is the core point of attention and he does that with elan. He is convincing as a character that has a knit with both comedy and serious traits. Shruti Sharma, who plays the leading lady gets a very poorly written role to portray. Actors who have done other important roles have done a decent job.

    Other Aspects

    Mark K Robin does impress with his background score. It is very interesting to see the way he has adapted to the change in the tones of the two different halves. Cinematography was decent. Editing was OK but the runtime of the movie could have been kept under check.

    Positives

    Naveen Polishetty's Performance

    The script & the Packaging

    The Excellent BGM

    Negatives

    The Unwanted sequences in the first half

    RunTime

    Verdict

    Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya turns out to be an interesting watch. Despite the few hassles here and there, it does manage to take the audiences along with the agent in unravelling the mystery.

    More News

    Read more about: agent sai srinivasa athreya
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue