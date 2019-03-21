Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu Review: A Film That Remains Honest To The Genre!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Adult comedies are not that common in Tollywood and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which is the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has come out in the theatres as an addition to this genre? Has the film worked out well in accordance to its genre? Read Chikathi Gadilo Chithakotudu review here to know more.

Plot

The core plot revolves around a few youngsters. Chandu and his fiance venture on a trip to Pattaya, to "get to know each other pretty well". Chandu's friend Shiva and his girfriend also join them on the trip. They rent a house in Bangkok but they are in a state of shock when they get to know that the place is haunted.

Screenplay & Direction

Santosh P Jayakumar who had directed the Tamil version of the movie has captained the Telugu version as well. The director has packaged the film keeping in mind the youth audiences and they have plenty to take away in the film in the form of the audlt comedies, glamour quotient and the horror elements.

The writer-director has embedded all the elements required for the genre. It is in the second half of the film that the audiences are taken for a continues and non-stop entertainment ride with all the ingredients spicing up the proceedings. The writing in the first half could have been better with a little bit detailing. Some of the sequences are hurried through, which affects the narrative flow a bit. It also needs to be said that the horror factor could have been used in a better way and here the adult quotient was given more of an importance, which backfires at parts. The overdosage of the adult dialogues too spoils the show at parts.

Performances

Adith has done a convincing job as Chandu, the lead character. Mirchi Shiva does complete justice to the character. Nikki Tamboli has done a good job as the leading lady. Chandrika Ravi who was a part of the original version reprises her role in the Telugu version as well. Tagubothu Ramesh, Ragu Babu and Satyam Rajesh come up with good performances.

Other Aspects

The songs of the film are decent but their placement does create some issues. The film indeed has rich production values and the cinematography complements the style of the film. Editing is fine but the first half could have been cut in a better way.

Positives

Serves The Purpose Of Adult Comedy

The Second Half Of The Movie

Negatives

The Lousy Initial Portions

Overdosage Of Adult Element In Dialogues

Verdict

Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu has all the ingredients to satiate the taste of the youth audiences. For the genre lovers, it would be a treat but still, it had the scope for improvement.