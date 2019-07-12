English
    Dorasani Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda And Shivatmika Impress With Their Raw Chemistry

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Shivatmika, Kishore
    Director: K.V.R. Mahendra

    In 2017, actor Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Arjun Reddy opened to a solid response and established him as a household name. Post this, the leader of the 'Rowdy Army' consolidated his standing and became the choice of 'Gen Y'. Now, Vijay's brother Anand Deverkonda has entered the industry with Dorasani, which hit screens today (July 12, 2019) amidst much fanfare.

    Dorasani, directed by KVR Mahendra, is a romantic period-drama that explores the sweet relationship between two people from different backgrounds while highlighting Telangana's unique culture.

    Dorasani

    The basic plot is quite simple and manages to make an impact due to the effective screenplay. The first half, in particular, has a certain amount of rawness associated with it, which elevates the on-screen action big time. The romantic scenes are quite intense and organic.

    Anand Deverakonda makes a decent first impression with his sincere performance. He has a good screen presence and emotes reasonably well for a debutant. Shivatmika, the daughter of 'Angry Star' Dr Rajasekhar, too has done a fair job. She looks graceful and enacts her role with full sincerity. Her chemistry with Anand comes across as natural and effortless. The supporting actors essay their roles reasonably well and do their bit.

    Dorasani features a crisp narrative for the most part. However, the pace drops a bit at a few points, which might put off casual viewers.

    The cinematography is quite good as most of the visuals are quite compelling. The makers have done a fair job of recreating the bygone era.

    Dorasani is a genuine attempt at storytelling, which works mainly due to the solid execution. While it is unfair to compare Anand with his brother, the fact remains that he has the potential to make it big. Shivatmika Rajasekhar too is a great find and might have a good career in the film world. All in all, the risky decision to make a movie with two rank newcomers has paid off big time. Dorasani should make a good watch for the Rowdy Army.

