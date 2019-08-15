Evaru Movie Review: A Neatly Packed Thriller With Solid Performances!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Regina Cassandra, Naveen Chandra, Murli Sharma, Nihal Kodhaty Director: Venkat Ramji

Evaru has Adivi Sesh as its hero, an actor who has a knack of selecting fine scripts. Evaru's promos revealed that the film belongs to the thriller genre. Has Adivi Sesh managed to impress the audiences yet again? Read our take on Evaru to get a clear-cut answer regarding this.

Plot

Sameera is a prime suspect in the murder case of a cop named Ashok. To find a way out of this crux situation, Sameera decides to hire a corrupt cop named Vikram. What happens rest has been narrated in Evaru.

Screenplay & Direction

The script of the film is based on one of the well-acclaimed Spanish movie but the writer has made some smart innovations and interpretations by making valid changes. There are ample twists and turns and credit should go to Venkat Premji, who has packaged them in a befitting manner. He sets up the pace and tone of the film in such a way that the audiences are left guessing about the various possibilities. He has narrated the tale without leaving the audiences much confused. In a sense, he doesn't shy away from spoon-feeding the audiences. However, he could have focused more on the pace. At times, especially in the first half of the film, the movie drags a bit in explanations, which could have been cut shortened.

Performances

Adivi Sesh essays Vikram, a corrupt cop who keeps us guessing about his real character. The various dimensions have been portrayed to perfection and even the minute expressions that he puts have lots to say. Regina Cassandra is a revelation and she has grabbed the huge opportunity that she has got. Sameera's is an author-backed role and the actress delivers one of her best performances so far. Naveen Chandra is simply superb in his role and he once again proves, why he is one of the finest actors around. The rest of the cast has also come up with a very reliable performance.

Other Technical Aspects

Cinematography is rock-solid and the visuals ably support the tone of the film. Especially, the lighting patterns adopted are pretty impressive. Editing is fine but it could have been more slick, especially in the initial half of the movie. As far as BGM is concerned, it fits in so well with the narrative by raising the tempo whenever it is required.

Positives

Performances of the entire star cast

Venkat Premji's packaging

Cinematography works

Negatives

Slow-paced

Certain twists could have been more convincing

Verdict

Evaru is a decent thriller, which has some spectacular performances from its lead star cast. It manages to keep the audiences engaged throughout the narrating.