F2 Review: A Decent Entertainer Laced With Fun Elements!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Prakash Raj Director: Anil Ravipudi

F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles is the third biggest release of the week. The film has the tagline Fun and Frustration, and the movie has promised to be an entertainer that would cater to all sections of the audiences alike. Has F2 turned out to be one such venture? Read F2 review here to get the answer.

Plot

F2 - Fun and Frustration revolves around the four main characters namely Venky, Varun, Harika and Honey. Venky is married to Harika whereas Varun finds his love in Honey and later they get married. Harika and Honey are sisters and the co-brothers are indeed frustrated by the dominance of the sisters. What happens in the family has been narrated in F2 movie.

Script & Direction

Anil Ravipudi has come up with a story line, which may not be anything new but holds good prospects for comedy and fun elements that would be loved by the common audiences. The characters have been placed in such a premise, which would allow them to explore the genre of comedy in a good way. The writer in him as placed umpteen number of such situations, especially in the first half of the movie, which keep the audiences entertained. The comedies do hit the right chords and offer a laugh riot for the audiences. In fact, the first half of the film is thoroughly entertaining and the excellent packaging of Anil Ravipudi doesn't let you think about anything else.

However, he falters somewhere in between in the second half of the movie, especially when the terrain of the story shifts to another region. Here, some of the comedies do fall flat. The pace also goes for a dip at some portions. Nevertheless, the film-maker in him tries to pulls back the movie at the right time. Even though the climax isn't great it wouldn't disappoint the audiences either.

Performances

Venkatesh simply steals the show a Venky. His amazing comic timing rules the film and it is always sheer pleasure to watch him in such well-written roles. The actor does those comedy sequences with ease. Varaun Tej too puts up an impressive show as Varun and has come up with a steady performance. The leading ladies played by Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada get equal scope for performance and they have come up with a good job. Prakash Raj was good in his role but the character lacked the required depth. So was the case of Rajedra Prasad.

Other Aspects

The songs set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad was decent but felt like the BGM could have been better. Cinematographer has done a fine job. Editing is fine.

Positives

The Excellent First Half

Back-to-back comedies

Venkatesh's Performance

Negatives

The Second Half That Goes Down A Bit

Some Characters Have Not Been Developed Properly

Verdict

F2 does keep the interest of the audiences intact by offering the fun that it has promised in the title. Definitely, this one qualifies for a decent watch.