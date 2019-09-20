English
    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie Review: Varun Tej Starrer Makes For A Good Watch

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Atharvaa, Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde
    Director: Harish Shankar

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh, originally titled Valmiki, is the big Tollywood release of the week, and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, a remake of the much-loved Kollywood film Jigarthanda, features 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej in a massy getup, which is a feast for his die-hard fans. Needless to say, movie buffs have high expectations from Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned. So, did the crime-drama live up to expectations? Read the Gaddakonda Ganesh review to find out.

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie Review And Rating: Varun Tej Starrer Makes For A Good Watch

    Plot

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh revolves around an assistant director who decides to make a film about a real-life gangster only to realise that it is not going to a cakewalk. The film highlights the problems that crop up when the filmmaker tries to do some basic research about his 'subject' and his fellow thugs.

    Screenplay

    The basic storyline of Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which stays faithful to the original, is quite impressive, which might work in the film's favour. The screenplay too is pretty decent, relying more on 'showing' rather than 'telling'. The narrative is quite crisp, which manages to keep fans hooked. However, the pre-climax sequences feel forced and drag a bit, which is likely to upset the target audience. A few dialogues make an impact.

    Performances

    Varun Tej, known for his class image, pulls off his first mass character quite well. His raw body language and 'I mean business' expressions enhance his performance big time. Atharvaa is sincere and essays his role quite well. Pooja Hegde ups the glam quotient, doing full justice to her brief role. The rest of the cast is adequate.

    Technical Aspects

    Harish Shankar proves his mettle as a director by helping Varun Tej explore his abilities as a performer. Ayananka Bose's camera-work adds new life to the on-screen action. The music is catchy and impresses to a certain extent. However, the editing is a bit lacklustre, especially in the last 20 minutes.

    Positives

    Varun Tej's Performance

    Pooja Hegde's Glamour Quotient

    Interesting Plot

    Decent Screenplay

    Negatives

    Editing

    Last 20 Minutes

    The Verdict

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a fair attempt at storytelling that meets the expectations.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
