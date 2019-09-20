Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie Review: Varun Tej Starrer Makes For A Good Watch

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Atharvaa, Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde Director: Harish Shankar

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, originally titled Valmiki, is the big Tollywood release of the week, and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, a remake of the much-loved Kollywood film Jigarthanda, features 'Mega Prince' Varun Tej in a massy getup, which is a feast for his die-hard fans. Needless to say, movie buffs have high expectations from Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned. So, did the crime-drama live up to expectations? Read the Gaddakonda Ganesh review to find out.

Plot

Gaddalakonda Ganesh revolves around an assistant director who decides to make a film about a real-life gangster only to realise that it is not going to a cakewalk. The film highlights the problems that crop up when the filmmaker tries to do some basic research about his 'subject' and his fellow thugs.

Screenplay

The basic storyline of Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which stays faithful to the original, is quite impressive, which might work in the film's favour. The screenplay too is pretty decent, relying more on 'showing' rather than 'telling'. The narrative is quite crisp, which manages to keep fans hooked. However, the pre-climax sequences feel forced and drag a bit, which is likely to upset the target audience. A few dialogues make an impact.

Performances

Varun Tej, known for his class image, pulls off his first mass character quite well. His raw body language and 'I mean business' expressions enhance his performance big time. Atharvaa is sincere and essays his role quite well. Pooja Hegde ups the glam quotient, doing full justice to her brief role. The rest of the cast is adequate.

Technical Aspects

Harish Shankar proves his mettle as a director by helping Varun Tej explore his abilities as a performer. Ayananka Bose's camera-work adds new life to the on-screen action. The music is catchy and impresses to a certain extent. However, the editing is a bit lacklustre, especially in the last 20 minutes.

Positives

Varun Tej's Performance

Pooja Hegde's Glamour Quotient

Interesting Plot

Decent Screenplay

Negatives

Editing

Last 20 Minutes

The Verdict

Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a fair attempt at storytelling that meets the expectations.