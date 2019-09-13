Gang Leader Movie Review: Nani's Film Makes For A Decent Watch

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Nani, Lakshmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan Director: Vikram Kumar

The much-loved Nani, last seen in the critically acclaimed Jersey, is back with his latest release Gang Leader, which hit screens today (September 13, 2019). The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, features Tollywood's 'Natural Star' in a brand new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons. The film has also grabbed plenty of attention due to its quirky trailer and unique concept, which has raised expectations big time.

So, did Gang Leader live up to expectations?

Plot

Gang leader revolves around the exploits of a young writer, who helps five spirited ladies take down a 'common target' and complete a mission.

Screenplay And Direction

Gang leader strikes a chord with the target audience due to its refreshing storyline and intelligent presentation. The opening sequence is quite compelling and makes for a solid impact. While the rest of the first half is not as good as expected, it manages to entertain nonetheless. Things pick up big time in the second half because of the cleverly executed twists and turns. In many ways, the 'real fun' begins after the interval. The climax, however, is a big let down as it comes across as a bit abrupt and forced. The other big problem is that, unlike Manam, Gang Leader does not have an emotional connect, which might upset a certain section of the audience.

Performances

Nani is quite good and impresses all and sundry with his comic timing. RX 100 star Karthikeya too manages to make an impact while showcasing his range as a performer. His solid physique enhances the impact of his performance. Lakshmi is in top form and proves that she has 'still got it'. Newcomer Priyanka Arul Mohan is strictly okay and does not make much of an impact.

Other Departments

Anirudh Ravichander's tunes are quite impressive, adding a new dimension to the on-screen action. The editing, however, is quite lacklustre as Gang Leader feels a bit lengthy and drags at certain points. The other technical departments have been handled well.

Positives

Nani And Lakshmi's Performances

Background Score And Songs

Interesting Concept

Good Second Half

Negatives

Underwhelming First Half

Editing

Weak Climax

The Verdict

Gang Leader is a decent attempt at storytelling, which makes an impact.