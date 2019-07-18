English
    iSmart Shankar Movie Review: Ram Pothineni Gives High-voltage Performance In This Ordinary Flick!

    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, Satya Dev, Getup Srinu
    Director: Puri Jagannadh

    When it comes to showcasing his protagonists as larger than life and making them endearing to the mass, no one does it better than Puri Jagannadh. We have seen this in films like Pokkiri, Businessman, Temper and such. With iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh has attempted to give popular young hero Ram, a makeover. Has iSmart Shankar provided the necessary makeover for Ram? Is iSmart Shankar a smart movie? Read our take on this Puri Jagannadh-Ram movie to get answers for the same.

    iSmart Shankar Movie Review: Ram Pothineni Gives A High Voltage Performance In This Ordinary Flick!

    Plot

    iSmart Shankar revolves around a small-time goon Shankar, who has so far only got some petty works to deal with. But, there comes a situation that could turn his life upside down. What happens rest has been narrated in iSmart Shankar.

    Screenplay & Direction

    Puri Jagannadh has set a path for his own with the numerous successes that he has and the writer and director in him knows the right template that would make an instant connect with the audiences. In iSmart Shankar, he introduces a bit of science fiction element as well, which acts as the USP of this mass entertainer.

    iSmart Shankar starts off on a routine format with the introduction of the hero, the tappy dance numbers, the necessary action sequences, etc. The director has placed Shankar in an interesting scenario and the way he has used the actor in Ram, giving him a different body language and slang is impressive. These portions are definitely entertaining and due credits to the way the director has packaged the film.

    However, it is the concept of the film that attracts the most but the writer-director takes time to establish that. The first-half is entertaining with everything that a commercial potboiler deserves and the interval too packs a punch thus pushing the expectations of the audiences. From there, the team had a very interesting plot point to pitch in but it needs to be said that the proceeding in the second-half was not up to the mark.

    What could have been path-breaking or scintillating ends up as usual and average. It felt like the makers were trying to fit in too many things, which lacked conviction. Even the action sequences in the climax could have got a scintillating turn around if the writing of the sequences towards that point was extraordinary.

    Performances

    Ram should be credited for the makeover that he has done and the actor has put in good effort to portray Shankar as per the imagination of the writer-director. His control over the body language as well as the slang is impressive. Flexibility in action sequences too deserves praises. Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Aggerwal are the leading ladies. The best part of the film is that they are not there in the film for the sake of it but they have important roles to portray. Sathyadev makes a mark with his short yet important role. Experienced campaigners like Sayaji Shinde and Ashish Vidyarthu too pitch in with good performances.

    Other Aspects

    One can't miss out the name of Mani Sharma and his BGM works are simply top notch. It adds intensity, power and entertaining aspects to the film. The songs are also good and are upbeat with the mood of the film. Cinematography is stylish and editing too is decent.

    Positives

    Ram's Performance

    The Interesting Concept

    Puri Jagannadh's Stylish Making

    Mani Sharma's BGM

    Negatives

    Weak Screenplay

    Movie Gets Predictable After A Point

    Overdosage Of Songs

    Verdict

    iSmart Shankar had the potential to be a smarter movie than what it has now turned out to be. Nevertheless, this one is an enjoyable fare despite the predictability.

