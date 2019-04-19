Jersey Movie Review: Nani-Shraddha Srinath Hit This One Out Of The Park

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

There's no denying that 2018 was a pretty forgettable year for Nani. The 'Natural Star' delivered two consecutive flops, Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Devadas, and this took a toll on his standing in the industry. To make matters worse, his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 did not go as well as planned as he proved to be no match for 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR who had hosted the first season. With the setbacks behind him, he is back with Jersey which hit screens today (April 19, 2019).

So, has jersey live up to expectations?

Plot

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, features Nani in the role of a cricketer who faces numerous hardships because of an unexpected problem. The rest of the film highlights how he returns to the sport and ties to find closure while fulfilling his son's dream.

Direction And Screenplay

To cut a long story short, Jersey is an emotional affair which revolves around one's fight with his past. The first half is a bit on the slower side, however, it keeps us hooked due to the sincere writing. The movie picks up in the second half and catches the audience by surprise. Shraddha Srinath and Nani emotional scene have a raw feel to them which works wonders for Jersey.

It is,however, the gripping and highly relatable climax that is the USP of the film.

Performances

Nani has delivered a gem of a performance in Jersey and virtually lived his character. His intense expressions add a new dimension to the whole experience while reminding fans of his growth as a performer. Shraddha looks good with Nani and proves that she has tremendous potential. The supporting cast is competent and complements Nani rather well.

Technical Departments

Anirudh's background score is a plus point as it adds new life to the on-screen action. The cricket scenes look authentic and convincing. However, the editing is lacklustre as Jersey drags in the second half. The cinematography and other departments have been handled well.

Positives

Nani's Performance

Nani-Shraddha's Chemistry

Emotional Plot

Gripping Climax

Negatives

Editing

Long Second Half

Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea

Verdict

Jersey is an emotional and inspiring film which hits the right notes.