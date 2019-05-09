Maharshi Movie Review: Mahesh Babu Delivers His Career Best Performance In This Memorable Film!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj Director: Vamsi Paidipally

Maharshi is a milestone movie in the career of Superstar Mahesh Babu, who has always been ready to try fresh subjects and treatments even among the entertainers. His fans and followers are expecting yet another quality entertainer from his 25th movie and has Maharshi lived up to those expectations? Read Maharshi movie review here to get an answer regarding the same.

Plot

The story of Maharshi revolves around a character named Rishi. The film is basically the journey of Rishi as a college student, an executive and a farmer.

Script & Direction

It can't be denied that Maharshi has the traces of some of the well-acclaimed films of the past but they remain just on the outer layer. In depth, Maharshi is something very fresh and the scripting of the film must be credited for that. It has emotions, comedy and action elements in the right proportions and the film has got one of the best commercial scripts of the recent times. The social angle that the film holds is also something that should be appreciated. Such elements have been added in an appropriate way in the film.

Vamshi Paidipally has done a fabulous job in crafting a good entertainer. At times, one would feel that the film is shifting between genres but even that shift looks convincing, which is the success of a film-maker. The director is so confident about the subject that he hasn't tried to go overboard at any point of time. It was nice to see the way he has introduced the lead character in a very simple but a memorable manner. He has paced the narration in an even manner. The first half of the film is more about the lighter moments. The college episodes have been conceptualised in a fresh and convincing way and stand as one of the best moments of the movie. In the second half, the film does get intense and emotional. The final 45 minutes is just fabulous with the narrative keeping the audiences completely hooked. There were instances where the film could have gone preachy but the director has smartly packaged the proceedings in a convincing way.

Performances

Mahesh Babu simply steals the show and he is in top gear as Rishi. Not an easy character to play, as it goes through different phases of life and he was astonishing in each one of them. Be it the emotional sequences or the massy ones, he rules the screen. The body-language of the character in each phases are different, which is not an easy task to pull off. Definitely, a career best performance from the superstar. Allari Naresh's performance deserves applause. His comedy timing is impeccable and scores heavily in the emotional sequences too. Pooja Hegde was good in her role but still, one would feel like it could have been developed in a better manner. Prakash Raj and Jayasudha, the ever-dependable actors come up with convincing performances. Jagapathi Babu was terrific as usual in his role and his combination scenes with Mahesh Babu will be a treat for the audiences. Sai Kumar too gets a meaty role to play, which he has done with conviction. All the other actors have also done a neat job.

Other Aspects

Devi Sri Prasad's songs were good and it did go well with the narrative. The pick among the lot would be Choti Choti Baatein, which is a soothing number. The BGM too was good. KU Mohanan's camera work is definitely one of the best for a commercial entertainer in the recent times. The running time was a bit of concern but the editor has done a decent job to keep the flow of the film intact. Action sequences are very good, especially the night fight is sure to give you goosebumps.

Positives

Mahesh Babu's Brilliant Portrayal Of Rishi

Soulful Performances Of Other Actors

College Episodes

Night Fight Scene

Vamshi Paidipally's Treatment Of The Subject

Hard-hitting Dialogues

Negatives

Running Length

The Leading Lady's Character Could Have Been Developed More

Verdict

Maharshi is a film that has definitely lived up to the hype. It is a memorable movie that has a towering performance from its lead actor, Mahesh Babu. Maharshi has all the emotions in the right proportions and more importantly, they have been conveyed to the audiences convincingly.

