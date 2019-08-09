Manmadhudu 2 Movie Review: The Nagarjuna Starrer Is An Unappealing Comedy Entertainer!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Eesha Rebba, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh Director: Rahul Ravindran

Manmadhudu continues to be a much-celebrated film of Nagarjuna and when Manmadhudu 2 was announced by a new team, the fans of the original movie expected an entertainer, which would offer double the entertainment than its prequel. Has the Rahul Ravindran directorial managed to give the results as per the expectations? Read Manmadhudu 2 review here to know more about this.

Plot

Manmadhudu 2's core plot revolves around a bachelor named Sambasiva Rao, who has gone through a heartbreak after which he decides not to fall in any serious relationship. However, there comes a situation when he has to face pressure from his family members to get married. Enter Avantika, a free-spirited girl and what happens rest has been narrated in the movie.

Screenplay & Direction

Rahul Ravindran has already proved his credibility as a filmmaker with Chi La Sow. While coming to Manmadhudu 2, he has taken a plunge into the comedy genre. There are some portions of the film, which prove that he is quite comfortable with this genre. Some of the comical elements are organic and mix so well with the situations but the film deserved more of such moments.

However, the writing of the film doesn't provide the perfect platform for that. The writer in him tries to infuse comical sequences, which, at times, look pretty out of context and unwanted. Interestingly, the plan set up by Sam and Avantika holds prospects for situation comedy elements but the writer gives more importance to creating sequences, which look a misfit in the narrative. Too much of double-meaning jokes also spoil the show, at times.

Both the halves are equally paced with a fair share of pluses and minuses. Nevertheless, the first half of the film will somewhat satiate the entertainment needs of the audiences. The director takes too much time to foray into the emotional angle of the film and adding to that, these moments look cliched as well. Even the romantic angle between Sam and Avantika look somewhat unconvincing even though it has more potential, which remains unexplored. As a result, it is hard to connect with the characters and their backstories.

Performances

Nagarjuna looks as stylish as ever and his screen presence is simply immaculate. The comic timing is spot-on and some of the poorly-written sequences have been lifted to another level by the actor. Rakul Preet gets to play a well-written role and she essays it to perfection. Not to miss Vennela Kishore, who simply steals the show on most of the occasions. Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Akkineni make special appearances. Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi, Jhansi, etc., are a part of the star cast.

Other Aspects

Chaitan Bharadwaj has handled the music department. The songs are pretty average but the BGM is pretty good enough. Cinematography is one of the major positives of the film. Editing could have been better, especially some of the sequences lack continuity.

Positives

Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet's Performances

Vennela Kishore's Comedy

Negatives

Poorly-written Screenplay

Some Of The Comedy Numbers Fall Flat

Fails To Create A Connect With Audience

Verdict

Manmadhudu 2 had the great potential to be a complete comedy entertainer, but sloppy writing pulls the film back in portions.