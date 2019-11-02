Meeku Mathrame Chepta Movie Review: Vijay Devarakonda’s Production Debut Is For Comedy Lovers!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Tharun Bhasckar Dhaassyam, Vani Bhojan, Abhinav Gomatham Director: Shameer Sultan

Meeku Mathrame Chepta, the maiden production venture of Vijay Devarakonda, the young talent of Telugu cinema, has finally hit the theatres. The young star is producing the film along with Vardhan Devarakonda, under the banner King Of The Hill Entertainment. Meeku Mathram Chepta, which I said to be a romantic comedy, is written and directed by Shameer Sultan.

Did Vijay Devarakonda's production debut succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Meeku Mathrame Chepta movie review here to know....

Plot

Rakesh (Tharun Bhasckar Dhaassyam) is a Television host. He falls in love with a doctor (Vani Bhojan) and in a desperate attempt to woo her, Tharun lies that he is a teetotaller. Soon, she reciprocates his feelings and the couple decides to settle for matrimony.

But things change upside down 2 days before the wedding, after Rakesh's intimate video with his ex-girlfriend leaks on the internet. How Rakesh handles the situation with the help of his best friend Kamu (Abhinav Gomatham) forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Shameer Sultan, the writer-director has succeeded in portraying the chaos created by the digital revolution in our lives, in the most earnest way. The narrative mostly relies on the situational humour and the wonderful camaraderie between the lead actor Tharun and Abhinav, who plays his best friend. The movie revolves around the central character which hardly has any heroic qualities, which is truly a refreshing change.

However, the women characters in the film are written poorly and have nothing to do other than suspecting the men. Also, the screenplay lacks the much-needed punch in the second half, and the twists are quite predictable. The climax portions too looked rushed and forced, thus lacking conviction. But Meeku Mathrame Chepta will surely entertain the audiences who love comedy films.

Performances

Tharun Bhasckar Dhaassyam makes the decent debut with the movie, and has played his character to near perfection. Abhinav Gomatham, who appears as Kamu scores with his exceptional comic timing. Tharun-Abhinav duo's camaraderie is the major attraction of the film.

Vani Bhojan, the leading lady has nothing much to do in her one-dimensional, under-written role. The rest of the star cast, including Naveen George Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vinay Varma, Avantika Mishra, Pavani Reddy, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Mathan Gunadeva, the cinematographer has done a good job with the visualisation of the movie. The editing is not up to the mark as the movie falls in to slow pace at certain points and finally rushes towards the climax. The songs composed by Sivakumar are just okay, while the background score is fine.

Pros

The theme

Comical sequences

Performances of Tharun and Abhinav

Cons

Under-written female characters

Predictable twists

Rushed climax

Verdict

Meeku Mathrame Chepta is strictly for comedy lovers.