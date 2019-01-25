Mr Majnu Review: Akhil Akkineni Finally Hits The Right Notes

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Hyper Aadi Director: Venky Atluri

In 2017, the young and charming Akhil Akkineni became the talk of the town when he delivered a solid performance in Hello. The film was an action-thriller and clicked with the younger audience. Even though the film did better than expected at the box office and helped him put the disaster called Akhil: The Power Of Jua behind him, it failed to satisfy a certain section of the audience. Now, more than a year after the release of Hello, he is back with Mr Majnu.

The romantic-drama hit the screens today(January 25, 2019) and it might help Akhil silence his critics big time. Read the Mr Majnu movie review to know more.

Plot

Mr Majnu revolves around the life of a carefree young Casanova who loves having a good time. Despite being a jolly fellow, he has major commitment issues and these come to the forefront when he meets his dream girl. The rest of the film deals with their love story.

Performances

Mr Majnu features Akhil in the role of a 'chick magnet'. And, as it so happens, he has carried off the role like a boss. His confident body language and impressive transformation adds to the impact of his performance. He seems to have worked on his screen presence and the efforts have paid off. His moves too are quite good.

Nidhhi is decent and Mr Majnu turns out to be a good outing for her. The Savyasachi lady's chemistry with Akhil is quite effective and it should click with 'Gen Y'. Hyper Aadhi reasonably well in the lighter scenes. However, the comic track could have been stronger.

Script And Direction

Last year. Venky Atluri proved his mettle when the romantic-drama Tholi Prema opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. With Mr Majnu, he has again proved the he is good when it comes to romantic films. Venky has donre a decent job of helping Akhil establish an onsacreen image. His introduction scene does a good job of establishing him as a casanova and this bears testimony to Venky's abilities.

The family scenes are engaging and quite relatable. The scenes featuring Akhil and Nidhhi have come out well and are the soul of Mr Majnu.

The first half is quite good but the second half tends to drag a bit. However, the emotional climax covers this defect quite well.

Other Aspects

SS Thaman's music adds a new dimension to the onscreen action. The touching Naalu Neeko is the pick of the lot. The background score too gels with the narrative. The other technical departments too have been handled well.

Positives

Akhil's engaging performance

A solid first half

The music

Negatives

The second half lacks depth

Tends to drag a bit at certain points

Verdict

Mr Manju is a makes for a pretty good watch and it bears testimony to Akhil's growth as an actor. The film should click with the younger generation. Mr Majnu is a fairly engaging and entertaining romantic-drama.